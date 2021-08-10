Mismanagement overshadows Johns Creek City Council decisions

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Lack of oversight and its consequences were key themes for two items raised at the July 26 City Council meeting.

In 2019, city officials made the move to a brand-new city hall on Lakefield Drive. The hub cost taxpayers $24 million — $10 million to buy the building and $14 million for renovations and expansions. At the time, the city ensured taxpayers the new building would save them money in the long run.

Two years later, the city continues to pour money into the project. Multiple phases of re-engineering totaling $500,000 are earmarked to make city hall fulfill its original purpose.

At the direction of the City Council, former City Manager Warren Hutmacher made budget-driven adjustments to the structure during construction that reduced its functionality.

At the July 26 City Council meeting, Mayor Mike Bodker took responsibility for a lapse in oversight on the project, saying council members share in the blame.

“If there’s yelling to be done at anyone, it’s us yelling at ourselves,” Bodker said to City Manager Ed Densmore. “Because we forced the [adjustments]. We didn’t make Warren, our city manager at the time, bring those to the council for individual decisions. They got made along the way, that was his job, and that’s my fault as well as my colleagues.”

One of the biggest failures of the building is in the design of the police department’s facilities. Poor placement of sprinkler systems could taint evidence in an evidence room. A too-small loading dock makes moving large items into the evidence garage without contamination impossible.

In fact, it’s useless right now, Bodker said.

The building does not do what it was intended to do, so residents continue to foot the bill.

Community Development Director Ben Song said the $110,217 approved at the July 26 meeting is the second phase of round one of the “value engineering.”

Amphitheater repair remains in limbo

The Newtown Park Amphitheater’s collapse in June was found to be caused by poor construction of the structure’s supportive beams, the Department of Public Works said.

First opened in 2014, the collapse has the city, and its residents asking questions.

Bodker said the city’s first insurance claim on the amphitheater collapse was denied and they are awaiting a ruling on a second, supplementary claim.

During his monthly report at the meeting, Densmore asked council members how they would like him to proceed.

Pending the insurance company’s decision on whether to cover the damage, however, no work can begin, Bodker said. Any work now could jeopardize the claim.

Councilman Lenny Zaprowski expressed anger saying that the residents of Johns Creek will not pay for this, and that the city should investigate, find and sue the responsible parties.

Council members said they could not give Densmore further direction without more information provided.

Councilwoman Stephanie Endres suggested the temporary support equipment holding up the roof could be putting undue stress on the remaining structure. By the time an insurance claim could come through, Endres said, the structure might need total reconstruction.

The amphitheater issue was left unresolved.