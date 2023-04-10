Milton TV personality to host book signing

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Secret Gardens of the Johns Creek Community tour will feature a book signing and presentation by Milton resident and TV host Joe Lamp'l at the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve May 6.
Lamp'l, the host and executive producer of PBS’s “Growing a Greener World,” will offer a signing for his new book “The Vegetable Gardening Book” at 9:30 a.m., as well as a presentation on vegetable gardening in Georgia.
The tour hosted by Johns Creek Beautification features six home gardens at the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve. Each garden includes a musical ensemble or solo performer and visual artists, and volunteers will be available to provide information about the gardens.
Proceeds from the tour support public art in the city, as well as a citywide daffodil planting that will raise awareness of cancer survivors. Proceeds will also honor veterans by planting daffodils in Newtown Park.
The tour will run from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 6. Passes can be purchased for $35 at johnscreekbeautification.org/secret-garden-tour.html.