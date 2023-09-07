Meet the new Johns Creek Arts Center instructor

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Only light sources mark the gray figures in Catalina Gomez-Beuth’s oil paintings, indicative of how she says race is perceived in her birthplace of Medellin, Columbia, where everyone “blends.”
“I wanted to make a statement, ‘Okay, it’s not about this. It's about the feelings of the people,’” said Gomez-Beuth, a new instructor at the Johns Creek Arts Center.
Throughout her work, segmented into conceptually grounded series, Gomez-Beuth gives viewers a glimpse into her experience as an immigrant. Many of her paintings include butterflies, which she said are symbolic of immigration.
Gomez-Beuth is working on a series titled “Beyond the Limits,” an expression of the right to dream, the American Dream. While she said race is more emphasized in the United States than in other parts of the world, Gomez-Beuth described the opportunity here.
She said women in the U.S. can reinvent themselves later in life. It wasn’t until she was 45 years old that Gomez-Beuth indulged herself with her passion in fine arts.
“I always talk about the beauty that America has given me,” she said.
Gomez-Beuth is also one of six Latino immigrant artists in an Atlanta collective called “Contrapunto,” whose mission is to show they came to the U.S. to give back to the community.
“People don't think about us as artists, too, like Latin American people come here just to do a specific kind of job,” she said. “No, we have artists.”
Gomez-Beuth moved to the U.S. in 2000 and has been a Johns Creek resident for more than a decade. Before becoming an instructor this past spring, Gomez-Beuth had been featured in several exhibitions at the Arts Center.
Arts Center Executive Director Stephanie Donaldson said Tuesday mornings with Gomez- Beuth are a privilege.
“Catalina has a cunning ability to narrate and bring to life portraits by infusing grays and explosions of vibrant colors, drawing the viewer in the soul of the subject,” Donaldson said.
Gomez-Beuth began teaching an eight-week portrait painting class in August, where students are expected to complete a piece using a reference photograph.
But, she advises her students to add their own flair to the subject and guides them into building a story.
“I want them to see beyond what they have in the picture, something that comes from the feelings from the story, their own story,” Gomez-Beuth said.
To view Gomez-Beuth’s portfolio, visit catalinagomezbeuthart.com.