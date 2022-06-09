Medlock Bridge neighbors raise money for special needs tennis

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek’s Medlock Bridge neighborhood hosted its 30th annual Calcutta tennis tournament Memorial Day weekend and raised money for Special Populations Tennis.
Special Populations Tennis is a nonprofit organization that offers an adaptive tennis program designed for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The group offers free programs to individuals of all skill levels, including year-round instruction, league play and tournament competition.
The tournament, an established neighborhood tradition coordinated by ACE Tennis Management, saw 67 matches completed across the 12 courts. The tournament’s Bid Night raised over $5,000 for Special Populations Tennis. The neighborhood allows the organization to use its course for play and provides volunteer work and financial sponsorship to the nonprofit.