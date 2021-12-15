Mayor’s veto stands, Johns Creek tourism bureau granted reprieve

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The City of Johns Creek has officially closed the latest chapter of its dealings with the Convention and Visitors Bureau. The future of the city’s relationship with the organization will now pass to the next City Council.
Mayor Mike Bodker vetoed a council decision to terminate the city’s agreement with the tourism entity Nov. 29. Per the City Charter council members took a vote to override the mayor’s action at the subsequent Dec. 13 meeting, but they failed to secure the five-vote majority needed to override the mayor’s veto, so the city remains intertwined with the CVB. The vote was 4-3.
The vote to override had the same makeup as the original vote to terminate the agreement on Nov. 15 with council members John Bradberry, Chris Coughlin, Stephanie Endres and Erin Elwood in favor of overriding the mayor’s action. Bodker and council members Lenny Zaprowski and Stacy Skinner voted to sustain the veto.
Johns Creek has a tumultuous relationship with its tourism bureau, which has been repeatedly accused of not abiding by Georgia Open Records and Open Meetings laws as well as berating sitting council members.
In their calls for termination, Mayor-elect Bradberry, Coughlin and Elwood argued that bringing tourism promotion and marketing in-house makes economic sense for the city. Right now, the CVB is set up as a separate, volunteer entity that draws nearly all its funding from the city’s hotel/motel tax.
The council members argue that an in-house operation would make for a cohesive communication strategy for the impending rollout of the recently approved Town Center Vision and Plan.
On Dec. 8, five days prior to the override vote, City Council members were sent a letter from the Georgia Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus Executive Director Jay Markwalter, III who expressed support of the Johns Creek CVB.
Monday evening, before council members voted on the override measure, Bodker read his veto memo into the record.
His statement included wording that runs counter to the opinion of the city attorney.
Bodker said that termination of the agreement would not align with Georgia Law because the city could not bring tourism promotion and marketing in-house.
City Attorney Ron Bennett told the Herald that the city can, in fact, bring tourism promotion in-house.
“A city may form a 501(c)(6) and populate it with employees such that it is essentially a captive organization,” Bennett said. Such an arrangement, he said, complies with state law that requires a portion of tax funds generated through the hotel/motel tax be assigned to a marketing organization.
Bodker’s veto also said that the CVB’s alleged non-compliance with Georgia law in the form of Open Records and Meetings laws “resulted in no real harm to the public,” and that the entity should be afforded more time to “cure any identified compliance issues before termination.”
With Bodker’s veto reaffirmed, the CVB has automatically been awarded more time.
The CVB’s reinstated contract with the city — which automatically renewed on Dec. 14 — has only been amended once since its creation in 2008.
At any point in the future, the city can move to amend or terminate the agreement with the CVB. The agreement merely stipulates a 90-day termination period from the time the city alerts the organization of termination and cutting off funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.