Man charged with rape, kidnapping in Johns Creek

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police located a man in Paulding County May 18, who had been charged with multiple violent crimes in a domestic incident in Johns Creek the week before.
Johns Creek Police responded to a call on Caswyck Trace May 12, in which a woman accused 28-year-old Javonte Deon Jarrett, her ex-husband, of rape and assault. Jarrett is a Tennessee resident.
The night before, the woman said Jarrett had demanded sex and pointed a gun to her head, threatening to shoot her with a black semi-automatic pistol. Her two children were home at the time.
As officers responded that morning, Jarrett fled on foot, leading to a week-long search. Johns Creek police and the Paulding County SWAT team eventually located Jarrett in a Dallas home and transported him to the Fulton County Jail.
According to Fulton County Superior Court records, Jarrett has been charged with rape, aggravated assault, aggravated sodomy, kidnapping, false imprisonment, third-degree cruelty to children, possession of a weapon during the commission of felonies and hindering persons from making an emergency call.
Jarrett’s bond hearing has been set for June 20.