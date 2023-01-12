Macedonia Cemetery stakeholders probe city efforts

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Last year, the City of Johns Creek installed a fence at Macedonia Cemetery to enclose the site’s known graves. But Kirk Canaday, Johns Creek Historical Society member, knows there are more.

“The first and earliest graves were near the [original] church,” Canaday said.

There were two churches on the property. Canaday said the original church was burned, and then a second, made of cinderblocks, was vandalized and torn down by Fulton County around 2001.

At a Jan. 9 meeting, Canaday urged Johns Creek City Manager Ed Densmore to clear ground of trees and seek services for ground penetrating radar to find additional graves. The meeting was the first to include family members of those buried at Macedonia.

Sabrina Aquell, who attended the meeting, has several family members buried at the cemetery. Aquell is related to Reuben Chandler, who has the earliest grave marker (1848-1893). She is also related to many of the Ousleys buried at the cemetery. Through stories passed down to her, Aquell said she has a strong connection to her grandfather, Sam Jones, who is buried there as well.

“Someone besides me, and families, [are] interested in my ancestors,” Aquell said. “It’s very important.”

Ground penetrating radar

Madyun Shahid, a descendent of April Waters — one of the few marked and documented burials on site — helped coordinate the meeting, which sought feedback from engineering consultant Eric Nelson and geophysicist Rauf Hussein.

Several factors affect the efficacy of ground penetrating radar, Hussein said, including ground leveling, wetness and casket material. Graves without any casket at all, like most at Macedonia, are the most complicated to detect, he said.

Canaday, alongside former Johns Creek Councilwoman Stephanie Endres, sat on his porch for four hours to formulate the cost of tree clearing and ground penetrating radar. They estimated the project at around $100,000.

The amount was later budgeted by the city, with some funds earmarked for the cemetery’s strategic plan completed last August. The heavily criticized report does mention tree removal to “create a more open environment,” but no ground penetrating radar was mentioned.

Canaday confirmed that probes have been employed by the Georgia Department of Transportation and New South Associates, but he said radar has yet to be performed, and that the process requires tree removal.

Next steps

While Densmore said that removing a considerable number of trees would lead to erosion issues involving stormwater runoff, Canaday is most concerned with the northwest area where there are tree saplings, and whose removal will have less of an impact.

Nicole Washington, Impact Johns Creek founder, suggested that the project be targeted toward specific areas, rather than the entire site. Canaday wants to target an area that is around 50 feet by 100 feet on the north end of the site, where the original church was located.

Densmore explained the city’s bidding process for completing the ground penetrating project. Depending on the price point, he said he would have to seek other bids. But Nelson, who is based out of Little Rock, Arkansas, said he would survey the land at no cost.

Canaday plans to coordinate with Nelson for the site survey.

Joan Compton, Johns Creek Historical Society president, said preserving the current grave markers should also be a priority, noting their degradation over the years.

The strategic plan lacks a blueprint, she said, and the timeline to create the Macedonia nonprofit is questionable. The Johns Creek City Council recently approved plans to create a nonprofit intended to provide Macedonia stakeholders a formal route to make requests to the city.

“It could be summer before anything is done,” Compton said. “And in the meantime, those gray stones are sitting there in the elements face up.”