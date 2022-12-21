Macedonia Cemetery sees grave markers, new nonprofit

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Pfc. Toney Howell’s burial site at the Macedonia African Methodist Church Cemetery in Johns Creek is unknown, but a makeshift grave marker was placed near the entrance for a program as part of Wreaths Across America.

In partnership with the Johns Creek Veterans Association (JCVA), the Johns Creek Historical Society led the Dec. 17 ceremony in the national effort that remembers, honors and teaches about United States veterans. According to its website, Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath laying ceremonies at more than 3,400 locations across the country, at sea and abroad.

Another wreath laying ceremony was held later the same day at the Johns Creek Veterans Memorial, where nearly 200 wreaths were sponsored.

Pfc. Toney Howell

Born in Forsyth County in 1895, Toney was a World War I veteran. At 17 years old, Toney was arrested and charged for the murder and rape of a young woman and held in the Forsyth County Jail. In 1912, he escaped lynching and headed to Atlanta. All charges were dropped, said Kirk Canaday, board member of the Johns Creek Historical Society.

Toney was deployed to France and served honorably and returned to Duluth. Contrary to widespread belief that Black people left Forsyth County for better jobs, Canaday said they were forced out and went to Duluth.

Toney died from complications of diabetes in January 1925. He was the son of Cesar and Dora Howell. Canaday said Toney’s wife, Katie Howell, is also buried in the same space.

Two American flags were placed in the ground on either side of Toney’s gravestone, provided by Canaday with “a little ingenuity.” The wreath was hung above the marker on the city’s black metal fence.

At the ceremony, prayers were shared, and the JCVA color guard performed. Some Johns Creek city officials attended, including Mayor John Bradberry and Councilwoman Erin Elwood. Johns Creek Police Chief Mark Mitchell was also there.

“I was grateful for the opportunity to participate,” Elwood said. “And to Kirk Canaday for organizing the event and always giving visibility to Macedonia and to the Johns Creek Veterans Association for taking time on a very cold morning.”

Strategic plan

The early morning ceremony was the first at Macedonia — a small, historical African American cemetery up a gravel road off Medlock Bridge Road, behind the St. Ives neighborhood. The cemetery is known to be the burial place of several who were enslaved and others who are first- and second-generation descendants of slaves on local farms.

A 2016 survey performed by New South Associates indicates there could be as many as 114 graves in the cemetery with burial dates ranging from 1893 to 1988.

But Canaday thinks there are more.

The city’s $100,000 budget for Macedonia isn’t a random figure, Canaday said. He worked with former Councilwoman Stephanie Endres to develop the budget’s plan, which includes clearing trees and using ground penetrating radar to find more graves.

Some of the budget went to the cemetery’s strategic plan, completed in August by L.F. Sloane Consulting. The report does mention some tree removal to “create a more open environment,” but no ground penetrating radar was mentioned.

The Johns Creek City Council discussed the strategic plan at its Nov. 28 work session, where Councilwoman Stacey Skinner voiced her disappointment over the report and said it lacked depth.

Johns Creek Historical Society President Joan Compton, who attended the work session, said she was also disappointed.

“I don't think it has what needs to be in it — the research behind it in order for it to be a good piece to use as guidance going forward,” Compton said. “It’s just way too lightweight.”

Plans for nonprofit

At the same work session, councilmembers approved plans to create a dedicated city webpage for the Macedonia Cemetery, and they laid plans to create a nonprofit for the cemetery.

The nonprofit is intended to provide Macedonia stakeholders a formal route to make requests to the city. The organization would also provide a means for individuals and corporations to make tax-deductible charitable contributions. With a nonprofit, grants can also be pursued for improvements to the property.

While there was consensus, Councilman Chris Coughlin said he would eventually like to see a more comprehensive nonprofit for all the city’s historical sites.

The timeline for the nonprofit is unclear, but Johns Creek Assistant City Manager Kimberly Greer said she plans to provide an update at the upcoming City Council retreat in January.

“There’s a number of strategic priorities, kind of secondary initiatives,” Greer said. “We're trying to get all of them to a progress status, so that when we get to that retreat in January, Council can reflect on the progress made not just on this initiative, but many other initiatives they've identified as a need to advance the city.”

The Historical Society’s Canaday said the nonprofit is a step in the right direction, but he’s concerned with how the City Council will appoint its board members.

The appointment process also drew questions from Councilwoman Skinner, and the matter was not settled at the work session. Councilwoman Elwood also addressed the problem of not including the community at the work session.

The families of those buried at Macedonia haven’t been consulted about project efforts, Canaday said, although he has met with the city many times personally. But Canaday orchestrated a Jan. 9 meeting with the city, open to families and other stakeholders. The meeting will be at 2 p.m. at City Hall.

“My only objective [for the meeting] is — ‘Tell me what you're going to do,’” Canaday said. “If you say, ‘We're not going to do ground penetrating radar because we don't want to find the rest of the graves’ — That's unfortunate.”