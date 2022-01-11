Macedonia Cemetery documentaries to premier at Johns Creek High School

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Student Leadership Johns Creek, in partnership with Mercer University’s Tift College of Education and the Johns Creek Historical Society, received a $2,500 Georgia Humanities grant in May to fund high school student research on the history and preservation of the Macedonia African Methodist Church Cemetery in north Fulton County.
On Jan. 27 Johns Creek High School will showcase four student-produced documentary films from 5-7 p.m. These films cover topics such as the history of Macedonia Cemetery, the relationships between those who lived in the Johns Creek area, the importance of historical research and ultimately why is it important to preserve such historical cemeteries.
Four groups of students in the 2023 Student Leadership Johns Creek cohort representing three local high schools conducted oral history interviews and archival research to produce these documentaries.
Dr. Katherine Perrotta, assistant professor of middle grades and secondary education, serves as project director and principal investigator on the grant project, titled “They Were Here: Preservation and Commemoration of the Macedonia African Methodist Church Cemetery of Johns Creek.”
Members of the grant team include Dr. Robert Helfenbein, associate director of research and faculty affairs in Tift College of Education; Irene Sanders, executive director of Student Leadership Johns Creek; Joan Compton, president of the Johns Creek Historical Society; Kirk Canaday, U.S. Army veteran and Johns Creek Historical Society member; Randee Nagler, retired area superintendent of Fulton County Schools and adviser to Student Leadership Johns Creek; and Dr. Harry Akoh, dean of social sciences at Atlanta Metropolitan State College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.