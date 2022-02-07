Macedonia Cemetery documentaries premiere at Johns Creek High School

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Dignitaries from across Metro Atlanta came en masse to Johns Creek High School Jan. 27 for the premiere of four student-produced documentaries about the Macedonia African Methodist Church Cemetery.
Participating Student Leadership Johns Creek students from four local high schools — Johns Creek, Northview, Chattahoochee and Centennial — researched, filmed and produced the four eight-minute films in collaboration with the Johns Creek Historical Society, Mercer University’s Tift College of Education and using grant funding from the Georgia Humanities.
Before the screening, attendees heard remarks from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, District 6 Representative Lucy McBath, Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry and each of the high school’s principals, among others.
The four films — collectively called, “They Were Here: Preservation and Commemoration of the Macedonia African Methodist Church Cemetery of Johns Creek” — covered topics including the history of the cemetery, the social dynamics between former residents of the community, the importance of historical research and why preservation of cemeteries like Macedonia is important.
Each of the films can be viewed online by visiting leadershipjohnscreek.com.
Macedonia Cemetery is tucked behind homes in the St. Ives neighborhood and up a gravel drive off Medlock Bridge Road. Many neighbors of the cemetery are still unaware of its existence.
The hallowed ground was rediscovered by several Johns Creek community members around 2017 when a group of residents attempted to use the cemetery’s locations to fight the installation of billboards throughout the city.
The argument failed, but since then, community members have sought to preserve and protect the historic land.
Many grave sites are unmarked with headstones missing and presumed stolen. Estimates by New South Associates, which performed a survey on the land in 2016, said there could be as many as 114 graves in the cemetery with burial dates ranging from 1893 to 1988.
Several of the deceased are known to have been enslaved people, while others were descendants of slaves, Johns Creek Historical Society member and community leader Kirk Canaday said.
On Sept. 17, the City of Johns Creek acquired the property through eminent domain, though official efforts to restore and repair the cemetery have yet to begin.
During a City Council retreat Jan. 29, Councilwoman Erin Elwood said it was important to her that the city take action on the cemetery within the next 60 days.
Since the city purchased the land from Fulton County, Johns Creek hasn’t established official guidelines for how community members can interact with the cemetery, including whether or not groups like the Girl Scouts are allowed to perform service projects in the area.
Elwood asked the City Manager to establish those guidelines quickly.
Long term plans for repairing and preserving the cemetery are expected to be included in the city’s updated Strategic Parks Plan, which will begin to take shape this summer.
