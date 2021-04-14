JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Student Leadership Johns Creek won the Secretary of State Ambassadors State Championship. The competition included teams from across Georgia and began in until late October, 2020. This was the third win by the Secretary of State Ambassadors representing Student Leadership Johns Creek. The student ambassadors and the other division winning teams will be recognized by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger at a virtual program on April 22.
The competition is a leadership training program for high school students in the 10th and 12th grades that encourages civic participation and voter registration. Students who serve as ambassadors earn points for promoting civic engagement, voter registration and volunteerism. Student Leadership Johns Creek finished second in the competition last year. The team included nine local students.
The students conducted civic activities that included hosting two virtual candidate debates for the Georgia House of Representatives Seat 50 and for State Senate Seat 48.
“I’m incredibly grateful to have had the chance to contribute to my community as a student— this is how leaders are made!” said Janice Nam, one of the nine student ambassadors.
“We are proud to have such strong future leaders from our city continue a tradition of exceptional achievements,” said Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker. “These outstanding Student Leadership Johns Creek participants are extraordinary role models, and we as a city are honored and blessed to have them represent our community at the Secretary of State’s Student Ambassador Program.”
The nine ambassadors are students at Northview, Chattahoochee, Centennial and Johns Creek high schools: Aditi Mohan, Akhila Yellapragada, Mehar Nemani, Ty Davalbhakta, Elizabeth Douglas, Ashutosh Chakragiri, Janice Nam, Charlotte Lichtenfeld and Omer Mujawar.
