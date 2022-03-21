Legislators hold Crossover Day town hall

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A pair of state legislators representing Johns Creek held a town hall at the Medlock Bridge subdivision clubhouse on Wilson Road March 20 to brief constituents on legislation in the current Georgia General Assembly.
The briefing followed “Crossover Day” March 15, an unofficial deadline for pending bills to survive this session. About 40 people attended the event, which was held in-person and online.
“Crossover Day,” the 28th day of this legislative cycle, marks the deadline by which legislation can pass between the House and Senate.
Legislators can get around this deadline by adding text to existing bills that passed.
Sen. Michelle Au (D-District 48) and Rep. Angelika Kausche (D-District 50) took questions from the audience and discussed ongoing legislative measures highlighting a bipartisan mental health bill, a bipartisan supported budget and Republican-backed measures focusing on teaching divisive concepts and permit-less firearm carry.
“(HB 1013) provides for parity in insurance (requiring) health care plans to treat mental health and substance abuse disorder the same as a broken bone or heart attack,” Kausche said. “This is a bill that shows how we should be doing things at the Capitol.”
A Senate Health and Human Services subcommittee is reviewing the bill.
“Not any one bill is going to fix everything, but in terms of taking a good first bite of the apple, this is an ambitious and laudable piece of legislation,” Au said.
“(The subcommittee is tasked) to really go very deliberately and carefully line by line through this 77-page bill to try to perfect it to the point that when we do get something passed, it has the effect we want.”
The General Assembly has already satisfied the lone requirement of passing a budget, which was signed by Gov. Brian Kemp on March 16.
The plan includes a $2,000 pay raise for teachers, $5,000 per year for state employees and restores about $380 million in K-12 education funding.
This session has seen a throng of Republican-backed bills seeking to stir support for coming primaries, including the capstone race for governor. Republicans have sought to thwart Democratic gains in the suburbs, especially among female voters.
The House cleared three bills impacting students from K-12 and at universities or technical schools. Each passed along strict party line votes in the GOP-controlled house.
H.B. 1 seeks to eliminate free speech zones on campuses. H.B. 1084 attempts to prevent teaching “divisive concepts” centered around race. H.B. 1178, called “The Parents’ Bill of Rights,” enumerates access to school records, such as grades and curriculum that already exist.
The Senate passed two measures similar to H.B. 1178 and H.B. 1084.
“When we talk to employers in Georgia, the first thing they want students to be able to do is critical thinking and problem solving,” Kausche said. “My fear with bills like this [is] we achieve the opposite.”
Sen. Au expressed concerns that the bills create an adversarial culture between teachers and parents.
“The one part that is still overly vague (is the restriction on) teaching things that may cause guilt or anguish to their students,” Au said. “That is something that is very difficult to gauge, and our worry is that it makes teachers hesitant to teach concepts that are remotely controversial.”
Both legislators will undergo a shift following the 2022 session.
Kausche has decided to not seek re-election, and Au will run for her House seat because redistricting has shifted the balance of her current Senate district by adding portions of Forsyth and Gwinnett counties, areas with heavy Republican populations.