Leadership Johns Creek prepares for 2023 effort

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. —Members of Leadership Johns Creek class of 2022 successfully completed their program year, adding to the projects that continue to benefit our community.
Through the past three years of the pandemic, many leadership programs throughout the nation had to take a step back and reassess how to proceed in a world where people are working and doing business in a more virtual environment. The Leadership Johns Creek board has worked to reevaluate the program because what worked in years past may no longer work now.
The organization heard from many leaders in the community that a more condensed leadership program was something many people were interested in rather than a 9-month, time-centric leadership journey. As a result, Johns Creek’s first Leadership Launch program will begin on March 15.
Those interested in learning more about the program’s leadership experience can visit leadershipjohnscreek.com.
Officials said they expect the program to fill up quickly.
Another change on the horizon will be doubling the number of students accepted into Student Leadership Johns Creek beginning with the Class of 2025.
“With our 10th year in full swing, we have added former Fulton County School Board member Linda McCain to our team,” said Irene Sanders, executive director for Leadership Johns Creek. “She will bring her vast knowledge of our schools, students, and leadership to our program and student leaders.”
In addition, the program has expanded to include the private schools in Johns Creek – Mt. Pisgah and Providence Christian Academy – to the list of schools participating. Applications are available online at studentleadershipjohnscreek.com for rising sophomores and juniors at Centennial, Chattahoochee, Johns Creek, Northview High Schools, Innovation Academy, Mt. Pisgah and Providence Christian Academy. The deadline to apply is January 31, 2023.
The student program’s organizational team that worked on the Macedonia Cemetery Documentaries was recently awarded a Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Sources grant. The first-year students are working with Mercer University and the Johns Creek Historical Society on a project called “Same Storm, Different Boats,” about the COVID-19 pandemic and how it affected the region.
For more information, please reach out to Executive Director Irene Sanders at sanders@leadershipjohnscreek.com or 404-406-0480.