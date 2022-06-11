Leadership Johns Creek holds first grad ceremony in 2 years

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Leadership Johns Creek, a program whose goal is to energize and empower community leaders, graduated its first leadership class in the past two years on June 1.

The class of one dozen — the program’s smallest class ever — completed a nine-month leadership program and worked on two community programs to benefit Johns Creek. The class has begun installing seven little free libraries around the city, including at Findley Oaks Elementary and Emory Johns Creek Hospital’s peace garden. The installations are expected to be completed in the coming months.

The second project involves the installation of a sensory playground at Morton Park intended for children with autism and sensory integration disorders. Due to supply chain issues, equipment for the playground is expected to be delivered for installation this fall.

The Johns Creek Leadership class of 2022 includes Brian O’Connor, Vanessa Payne, Lindsey Acciarito Monroe, Deb Erwin Powell, Richard Wright, Cassandra Littlejohn, Tiffany Davis Poke, Loretta Hale, Devon Dabney, Nashica Thompson McRath, Ge Grace Zhang and Carol Hriczov.