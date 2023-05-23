June motorcycle rally to benefit veterans, service organizations

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek Veterans Association will host Ride for Vets June 3, a motorcycle rally to benefit veterans with PTSD.
The police-escorted motorcycle ride will depart from Newtown Park at 8 a.m. and end at the Ga. 400 terminus in Dahlonega.
The registration fee is $50 per motorcycle, which includes a free T-shirt. Mike Mizell, president of the Johns Creek Veterans Association, said there are an expected 75 riders.
Two hours later, at 10 a.m., the event at Newtown Park will open to the public. There will be food, a static military vehicle display and a gun raffle.
Representatives from both Veterans Affairs and from the Georgia Department of Veterans Services will have service officers who can assist veterans with benefits on-site. Services include mental health, legal advice, initiating VA claims, veteran housing and information on service animals.
“It's amazing to me how many veterans come out of service … They don't tell you this. There's people out there that can help you,” Mizell said.
The event will also have around a dozen organizations, which support veterans, for visitors looking for volunteer opportunities. Their tents will be set up on the green space between the Park Place senior center and the Veterans Memorial Walk.