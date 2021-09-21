Johns Creek's Newtown Park Amphitheater begins repairs

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — While it awaits word on its second attempt to collect insurance, Johns Creek is moving forward with repairs to the Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater at Newtown Park.
Who will pay for the more than $75,000 in repairs is yet to be determined.
The structure began to buckle in early June. The legs supporting the roof were rotting from the inside, Mayor Mike Bodker said.
At the time, the Public Works Department placed cranes to temporarily support the structure.
The city’s first insurance claim on the structure was denied, Bodker said. The city filed a supplementary claim and on July 26 the council decided to await word on that action before beginning repairs.
But, just two weeks later, City Manager Ed Densmore said the council then instructed staff to move forward with repairs anyway.
The City Council approved a contract with P.R.O. Building Systems, LLC., Aug. 18 to perform structural repairs in the amount of $76,996. The scope of work laid out in the contract includes removing the damaged portions of all eight legs and constructing new concrete platforms to reinforce them.
From the date repairs began — around the last week of August — Densmore said the contractor expected the project to take roughly 60 days.
The timeline could be drawn out, Densmore said, if the contractor runs into supply chain issues which have been rampant throughout the pandemic.
Densmore said the second insurance claim has yet to come through.
Bodker told the Herald that the City Council’s decision to move forward on repairs without word from the insurance company could jeopardize the claim.
If the claim is not honored, taxpayers could end up footing the bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.