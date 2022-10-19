Johns Creek will host GA's first city-sponsored Diwali festival this weekend

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The entire Johns Creek community is invited to help celebrate the symbolic meaning of Diwali, a “victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance” on Oct. 22 at Shakerag Park in Johns Creek.
Johns Creek and community volunteers have teamed up to host the first city and community-organized Diwali event in the state of Georgia. The event is 4-8 p.m. A firework display will begin at 7:45 p.m.
The festival will have over 40 vendors and 15 Indian jewelry and clothing shops, Indian food, live music and cultural performances. There will also be free activities like bounce houses, face painting, a balloon artist, caricatures, clay lamp (Diya) painting & giveaways, Rangoli, Diya's Display and door entry prizes.
Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry said he ran on the idea that the city should have more events — bigger, better and more diverse events in terms of audience, location and style.
“This is kind of the down payment on fulfilling that promise,” Bradberry said. “It's all part of building a greater community.”
But Bradberry made sure to credit the community volunteers, who have taken the festival to great heights, helping raise about $30,000 for the event through sponsorships.
“The best way for us to build greater community is by having members of the community be responsible for putting on our community events,” he said.
Himanshu Karnwal, who’s on the Johns Creek Planning Commission, spearheaded organizing the Diwali festival alongside Stacey Gross, Johns Creek Volunteer Coordinator.
Karnwal said the intention behind the festival is to create togetherness and harmony within the community.
“The Indian community mostly stays in a bubble …,” Karnwal said. “We were thinking, ‘How do we make them feel included in the community? What's the thing we can do with the community, so other people can also learn about the culture and participate in that experience?’”