Johns Creek will allow boozy drinks at Autrey Mill

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek City Council approved a measure Oct. 3 to allow Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center to serve alcoholic beverages at special events.

The vote included repealing an earlier resolution and updating the city’s Facility Usage Agreement with Autrey Mill, which had been signed in 2020.

Autrey Mill, located on a nature preserve with 46 acres of forest, woodland trails, ravines, heritage gardens and historic buildings, provides a unique setting for events like weddings, receptions and anniversary celebrations.

Rental fees are used for the preservation of the property’s natural environment and history, to provide educational programming and operate the preserve. In the past year, the Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau has supported Autrey Mill’s efforts to promote its wedding venue through marketing and publicity, resulting in an uptick in rental activity.

At the Oct. 3 City Council meeting, Councilman Larry Dibiase said he thinks the changes and updates will enhance the venue.

“I think that there is so much potential there, and I think that having wedding parties that can have a proper wedding party with some alcoholic beverages … would be fantastic,” Dibiase said.

Johns Creek acquired Autrey Mill from Fulton County following the city’s incorporation in 2006. City officials entered into the Facility Usage Agreement as a way to complement the newly established Recreation and Parks Division.

Under the agreement, the city is responsible for the capital assets and related repairs and maintenance, and Autrey Mill is required to spend 5 percent of its revenues on improvements to the park. The 2016 Recreation and Parks Strategic Plan heralded the partnership as a means to provide programming and activate the parks without the city taking on the traditional financial burdens of adding city staff or programming costs.

In other business at the Oct. 3 meeting, the Johns Creek City Council and Assistant City Manager Kimberly Greer recognized the Community Development Department for being awarded Outstanding Planning Process for the Johns Creek Town Center Vision and Plan from the Georgia Chapter of the American Planning Association.

“Although our planning processes revolve around community meetings, and they create planning documents that guide our future development and growth and will for years, most of the time the only people that realize how amazing and awesome that is for Johns Creek are in this room,” Greer said. “... Every now and then your work gets recognized by someone else.”

The city’s comprehensive plan was launched last fall and calls for a “vibrant” mix of residential, retail and entertainment – including greenspace – on some 192 acres around the city government complex. The town center is proposed for the Tech Park area on Medlock Bridge Road.

At a July work session, Mayor John Bradberry said he’s committed to seeing the town center come out of the ground during his term.