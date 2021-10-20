Johns Creek welcomes newest park

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Just off the roundabout at Bell and Boles roads, the city celebrated the grand opening Oct. 15 of a new 2.5-acre pocket park.

Elected officials and community leaders trekked to the tiny oasis for a ribbon cutting ceremony and a walk through the recently completed park.

The pocket park is intended to serve as a passive park for nearby residents, meaning it will primarily be used in an unstructured way, Recreation Manager Kirk Franz said.

Inside, visitors can enjoy a butterfly garden, a stone labyrinth and a spacious field.

The project has been roughly three years in the making, Public Works Director Chris Haggard said.

After the city acquired the land for the roundabout, they almost immediately decided to use the space for a small park, Haggard said.

Just like all parks in Johns Creek, Bell Road Pocket Park will be open from 6 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.