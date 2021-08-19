Johns Creek Veterans Association hosts Purple Heart ceremony

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Local veterans gathered Aug.7 at the Johns Creek Veterans Memorial Walk in Newtown Park for the annual Purple Heart ceremony.

The ceremony honors recipients of the Purple Heart medal as well as the history of the award itself, President of the Johns Creek Veterans Association Lt. Col. Michael Mizell said.

“We commemorate and memorialize those individuals who have received [the Purple Heart] for their efforts to go where the country wants them to go and do the things they’re asked to do, even to the extent of being wounded and possibly losing their lives,” Mizell said.

Gathered at the memorial walk, veterans spoke freely — some for the first time — about their service.

“We had Capt. Wayne Kidd, who received a Purple Heart for his actions in Vietnam,” Mizell said. “Interestingly enough, this was the very first time he’s felt comfortable enough to talk about it in public, because he was injured rather severely.”

North Fulton representatives from the Purple Heart Foundation were also in attendance.

“A lot of these people will get very emotional when they’re asked to recount something that still lives in their minds even to today,” Mizell said. “But we had a small ceremony and had representation there for people to come and enjoy and talk about what we were doing.”