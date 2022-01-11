Johns Creek Town Center plans formalized by Planning Commission

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — At the city’s first public meeting of the year, town center plans were placed front and center.
In a unanimous decision, members of the city Planning Commission voted to amend Johns Creek’s Comprehensive Plan to integrate the Town Center Vision and Plan, first approved by the City Council Oct. 25.
The action, said to be a “formality” by Community Development Director Ben Song, added the Vision and Plan as a supplemental amendment to the city’s guiding document and eliminated contradictions between the two in areas of land use, pending City Council approval.
For years, Johns Creek has sought to formalize a city identity in the form of a town center. The approved Vision and Plan lays out specific priorities of the city and its residents for how such a space would take shape.
The plan identifies Technology Park as the location for development of the live-work-play destination, with City Hall and attached Creekside Pond north serving as the anchor.
Currently the city owns 14% of the land included in the Vision and Plan, which Song describes as a “living document,” that can be changed and adapted as needs arise.
The city’s next steps in the process, Song said, is to establish zoning districts within the identified Town Center area.
So far, Song said, staff has identified three kinds of zoning districts they would like to implement in the town center area: downtown mixed use, downtown residential and downtown commercial.
After the presentation, some members of the Planning Commission expressed worry about increasing density in the Town Center area, but Song said those were issues better suited to the zoning district discussions.
Hopefully, Song said, city staff will be ready to present proposed zoning district plans to the Planning Commission in March.
Before then, the proposal to formally amend the Comprehensive Plan will come before the City Council at its Jan. 24 meeting, Song said.
