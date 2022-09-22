Johns Creek to replace Fire Station 63

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Construction documents for Fire Station 63 have been officially funded as part of the fiscal year 2023 budget adopted at the Sept. 12 Johns Creek City Council meeting.

The construction project is one of many public safety measures Johns Creek is implementing in the upcoming year. The Fire Department is also looking to fill six positions.

Fire Chief Chris Coons said that four candidates are in process and a new rescue boat for the department has also received funding.

Fire Station 63 is the oldest of four fire stations serving Johns Creek, standing at nearly 40 years old. The station houses a rotating staff of five to six firefighters, working on a 24-hour-on, 48-hour-off shift, with around three on the fire engine and two working on the rescue squad.

According to the budget book, the station’s design, construction materials and age have led to frequent repairs over the years. The building is basically made from a wooden frame, Coons said.

More recently, the building has been experiencing plumbing, mechanical, structural – like a cracked concrete foundation – and roofing issues as well as mold. Coons said half of the building is below grade, acting like a basement, causing dampness inside of the building.

The budget book states that after evaluating building issues in 2018 and reviewing again in 2021, all possible temporary fixes have been made to Station 63.

The current design also doesn’t allow for bigger, more modern fire trucks, Coons said.

The budget allots $300,000 for initial engineering and construction documents. But, that amount may need to be adjusted, depending on the scope, scale and complexity of the building, the budget book states.

Because the replacement design hasn’t been decided, overall cost for the project can’t be determined, Coons said.

As a point of reference, Fire Station 64, which opened last year in Johns Creek, has a total project value of around $3.7 million. Construction for the 9,000-square-foot building took over two years to complete.

Excitement abounds for the replacement station.

“I’ve had a lot of guys from the department ask me, “Hey, can we get a gym there? Can we get this and this there?” Coons said.

For Coons, some anticipation comes from plans for the station to house a police precinct. Coons said the Police Department’s South Precinct has been looking for a permanent location.

The precinct, currently located in a shopping center, houses the traffic unit, Communications Lieutenant Debra Coble said. While the precinct isn’t occupied 24/7, the space allows officers greater access to the city’s south end. Johns Creek Police Department is headquartered in north Johns Creek.

The site for the replacement station has not yet been decided, but Coons said options are nearby the current station, which is on Old Alabama Road. Location is in part determined by Insurance Services Office (ISO) compliance.

The ISO creates ratings for fire departments and their communities based on several criteria, using the Fire Suppression Rating Schedule. Ratings are on a 10-1 scale, 10 being the lowest rating.

Insurance companies use ISO ratings to set insurance rates for homes. Impact varies. While the ISO do not provide fire safety scores to the public, Coons said Johns Creek sits at a two.

“Which is fantastic,” Coons said. “There’s only a handful of jurisdictions in the country that have that.”

Around half of the ISO rating comes from a fire department’s staffing levels, training and proximity.

If a fire station is more than five road miles away from an area, properties are generally given a 10, according to the website for Verisk, the ISO parent company.

Around 40 percent of the rating comes from availability of water supply. Other criteria in the overall rating involve quality of community risk reduction, which includes fire code adoption and enforcement, educational programming and fire investigation.