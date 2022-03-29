Johns Creek to partner with Fulton County for Rogers Bridge public art

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Steel from the original Rogers Bridge will be repurposed into public art for Johns Creek in a collaboration project with Fulton County.

City Council members entered a verbal agreement with the county at a March 28 work session and are scheduled to review and approve a formal intergovernmental agreement at the next work session and council meeting April 11.

The old Rogers Bridge structure was removed from its site across the Chattahoochee River October 11 to make way for a new pedestrian bridge. It was later disassembled with Johns Creek and Duluth planning to split 10 tons of salvaged steel to produce public art.

Johns Creek will contribute $50,000 in tourism product development funds from the Convention and Visitors Bureau budget, while Fulton County has allocated $150,000 in this year’s budget toward the project.

Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann, who requested the funds in Fulton County budget discussions, presented alongside Public Art Manager Alex Francombe at the City Council work session.

Fulton County has been contributing to public art for almost 30 years, Francombe said, with 1 percent of the annual budget automatically allocated to funding public art projects. The Rogers Bridge project would be the county’s 70th commission.

Francombe said the county’s typical processes for commissioning the artwork includes establishment of an approval process, assembling a selection committee and striking a balance between community values and artist vision.

Phase one of the project has a target completion date of mid-April and includes assembling a selection panel with established locations and vision for the project, a call for artists and setting terms of an IGA with the county.

Still, a lot of the project is yet to be decided including what the piece or pieces will look like, the locations of the art and which government entity will hold maintenance responsibilities.

“So, there’s some unknowns, but we want to get the process started so that we can start answering those questions that are unknown,” Hausmann said.

During her presentation, Hausmann also alluded that Duluth may not want their entire share of the steel and that Johns Creek could potentially acquire the leftover.

“I just want to say how really excited Fulton County is to be entering into a partnership with this project with y’all,” Hausmann said. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to preserve the last remaining bridge over the Chattahoochee, the steel from it.”

Toward the end of the presentation, City Council members nominated Councilwoman Stacy Skinner and Councilman Dilip Tunki to be representatives on the selection committee. The pair said they would discuss after the meeting and decide who would participate in the Rogers Bridge committee and who would serve as a liaison on a separate arts and culture committee.