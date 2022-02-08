Johns Creek to launch lighting pilot program at Newtown Park

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Newtown Park lighting proponents and Johns Creek Jr. Gladiators Lacrosse players got a temporary windfall at the Feb. 7 City Council work session.

Council members approved the launch of a 30-day pilot program that will use temporary, portable lights to illuminate a lacrosse field at Newtown Park in the evenings. After the council reached a consensus, City Manager Ed Densmore said he would take over implementation.

Councilwoman Stacy Skinner was behind the $2,300 proposal. The Jr. Gladiators Lacrosse team approached council members in November for help addressing limited practice time because of daylight saving time and earlier sunsets.

Skinner said she met with Jr. Gladiators Lacrosse President Stephanie Matthewson and residents of the Chartwell neighborhood before coming up with a resolution everyone agreed upon.

The proposal says the program will run from Feb. 12-March 12 but will only be effective on eight days within that frame on Mondays and Wednesdays for the team to practice. It also stipulates that the lights will not be used later than 8:30 p.m.

“The pilot program with temporary portable lighting would both enable the lacrosse teams to practice as well as serve as a means that council could gather feedback to inform either future lighting or discontinue the effort,” Skinner said in the proposal.

Jennifer Barnhouse, Jr. Gladiators Lacrosse vice president of registration and marketing, spoke on the topic during the Feb. 7 City Council meeting later that evening.

“We look forward to the pilot program and seeing how this works out for our girls and actually for our community,” Barnhouse said. “We have noticed that there has been a drop in our lacrosse enrollment and our ability to recruit players, coaches and staff to come help us out given the constriction we have with daylight and lack of any kind of lighting to serve us after darkness falls.”

In the coming months, city staff will begin work on a new strategic parks plan that will include community discussion and feedback for the future of Johns Creek parks. Lighting in Newtown Park will be part of that discussion.

During the work session, Skinner made it clear that the program will not become permanent without further resident or council input. This, she said, is a stopgap to help inform the future discussion ahead of the new parks plan.

The field that will undergo the pilot program is located farthest from the homes in the surrounding neighborhoods, according to the proposal.

Debates about lighting Newtown Park have persisted for decades.

Longtime residents of surrounding neighborhoods like Chartwell and Queensbury say that Fulton County made an agreement with the neighborhoods not to install lights in the park as part of its construction in the ’90s.

Since the city acquired the property there has been regular debate on the topic.

The issue drew comments from several residents — both proponents and opponents — during the public comment period at the Feb. 7 City Council meeting.

Lynn Pennington, a Chartwell resident, shared the history of the park in the city and said she thinks nearby neighborhoods can finally come to an agreement on lighting, even though they would still prefer for the park to remain unlit.

“We really are ready — Chartwell neighborhood and Queensbury — to create a permanent solution regarding the lights that we can all support and I think we can get there,” Pennington said. “I don’t think I can do another 23 years of meeting on this same topic; I don’t have it in me.”

Other residents, like Vanessa Streeter, implored the City Council and residents to think of the future of the city, rather than pointing to the past.

Streeter lives in the Medlock Bridge neighborhood and shared her trepidation at the construction of Johns Creek High School directly behind her home in 2009. She said she worried about light and noise pollution from sporting events, and she empathized with Newtown Park neighbors who have the same worries.

“I must say, 10 years later, the addition of Johns Creek High School to this location has been a huge benefit for our local community and those of us that live directly behind the high school,” Streeter said. “We have grown, we are growing, it’s part of our progress.”

Streeter continued, saying her daughter has limited opportunity to enjoy the park during winter months.

“My daughter gets home from school at 5:00 p.m. During daylight savings hour that gives a very, very short window for her to be outside, enjoy a healthy lifestyle, fellowship with her friends and teammates,” Streeter said. “So, I ask you to please consider our growth as a city, our growth as a community and think of our children…”

Before the city manager said he would move forward with the proposal, City Council members implored staff to collect data during the pilot program including using light meters to measure light pollution.

Additionally, Mayor Pro Tem Chris Coughlin asked the city to speak with residents of the surrounding neighborhoods to gauge sentiment.

Both metrics, he said, will help better inform the upcoming parks plan update.