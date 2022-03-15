Johns Creek to enlist consultant for Macedonia Cemetery

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek will hire an expert in historic cemetery preservation to recommend how the city can maintain and preserve the historic Macedonia African Methodist Church Cemetery.
The decision, passed informally at a March 14 council work session, comes six months after the city acquired the property in September. Since then, community members have expressed frustration at a perceived lack of movement by the city on preservation efforts at the site.
At a council retreat in January, council members decided to loop in Macedonia planning efforts with the city’s larger strategic parks plan update expected this summer. Councilwoman Erin Elwood said she wanted a short-term plan for how to address requests from community members seeking to perform maintenance on the city-owned property.
A memo presented to council members Monday evening said that the City Manager’s Office has been denying and delaying requests from citizens for improvements to the cemetery, citing the future strategic plan.
Local Girl Scout troops, among other community groups, have regularly performed maintenance by clearing debris on the property. Under the current policy, those improvements will be denied or delayed by city staff.
In her presentation to the City Council March 14, Assistant City Manager Kimberly Greer said that staff needed clear direction on a preservation plan, adding that she has received conflicting recommendations from community members, especially in regard to trees on the property.
A preservation expert, she said, could help clarify the discrepancies and ensure that no harm is done to the cemetery in efforts to preserve it.
“Part of the reason that the City Manager’s Office currently denies requests for short-term improvements is because we don’t have enough understanding or experience in historic preservation or cemetery maintenance to really anticipate potential unintended consequences to requested short-term actions,” Greer said.
Council members unanimously agreed to hire a consultant using part of the $100,000 set aside in the 2022 budget for Macedonia. The remaining funds would then be used to execute the recommendations.
The city manager will oversee management of the consultant and use of the earmarked funds.
Several council members also said they want the city to form a citizens board for the cemetery to engage resident input and allow for community fundraising for cemetery improvement.
Council members Stacy Skinner and Larry DiBiase urged the city to move quickly on the project and said they would like the board to be formed as a nonprofit like the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Later in the evening, during a public comment period at the City Council meeting, Ashley Shares, director of preservation at Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta, delivered recommendations for how the city should handle its management of Macedonia Cemetery.
Shares said the city should first separate Macedonia from the parks plan update, “it should be its own separate matter.”
She then said the city should hire an outside architecture firm with expertise in historic landscapes to draft a master plan.
“This document will combine and consider the goals of all the stakeholders from the City Council, descendants, community members, etcetera,” Shares said. “It will produce a plan to establish direction for how to most skillfully preserve and maintain the cemetery. … I know that there are a lot of opinions and a lot of passion about this cemetery and not a lot of direction on where to go.”
Shares supported the council decision to hire a preservation experts and encouraged the city to hire an arborist to help assess the state of the trees in the cemetery. She also said the city should identify and document badly damaged headstones at the site as soon as possible, “and where appropriate, fragments collected and safely stored.”
All of this, Shares said, should be overseen by an expert or a team of experts to ensure no additional harm comes to the cemetery.
Also at the March 14 meeting, Councilwoman Skinner and Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann delivered proclamations honoring members of Student Leadership Johns Creek on their production of four short documentary films about Macedonia Cemetery.
The films premiered at Johns Creek High School Jan. 27 and are available for viewing online at leadershipjohnscreek.com.