Johns Creek talks new assistant city manager

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The City of Johns Creek is adding another new assistant city manager.
At the Oct. 17 City Council meeting, City Manager Ed Densmore said the job posting went live Oct. 7 and that it would remain open for the next 30 days while he reviews candidates’ resumes and cover letters.
The new hire would be in addition to Kimberly Greer’s position as assistant city manager. Greer took over the role in December 2014 after serving as an assistant to the city manager for the City of Dunwoody for five years.
According to the job posting, the position includes an annual salary of $146,566. The assistant city manager is expected to provide accurate and timely information to support the decision-making process and policy direction.
He or she will also oversee and guide the activities of various divisions and special projects to ensure that they are done correctly and may also assume the duties of the city manager when necessary.
The minimum qualifications include a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university, 10 years of experience in a municipal management position with authority over program direction and budget administration, or any equivalent combination of education, experience and training.
For more information, visit icma.org/job-posts/135926.
The next Johns Creek City Council meeting is at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at City Hall.