Johns Creek Symphony celebrates 15th anniversary season with holiday concerts

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek United Methodist Church will be filled with holiday music Dec. 18.
The church will host two concerts by the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra. The afternoon event “A Kids’ Christmas” will begin at 2:30 and “Christmas Pops” will begin that evening at 7:30.
Saturday’s concerts mark the orchestra’s 15th anniversary season, each of which have been led by Musical Director and conductor J. Wayne Baughman.
Although directed at children, “A Kids’ Christmas” will be fun for the whole family, or “kids from one to 92,” as “The Christmas Song” says.
The hour-long event, hosted by Ben Assaf, will be sensory-friendly and feature seasonal favorite tunes, interactive sing-alongs and a visit from Santa Claus himself.
A quiet room has been set aside for use by individuals who may need a moment to de-escalate from sensory exposure like those with Autism, Baughman said.
This is the orchestra’s second time hosting “A Kids’ Christmas” which will have a very loose concert structure ideal for families with younger children, Baughman said.
Saturday evening’s concert will be more traditional, featuring holiday and seasonal music and will last roughly 90 minutes with a twenty-minute intermission between two sets.
Joining the orchestra is guest host, featured soloist and Fox Theatre organist Ken Double and the Johns Creek Chorale, directed by Nathan Frank.
Double is a world-renowned organist who “shares the bench” at the fabulous Fox Theatre’s organ Mighty Mo with fellow house organist Rick McGee.
Double has been playing the theater organ since he was eight years old growing up in Chicago.
In his performance Saturday night, Double will transform Johns Creek UMC’s vintage Aeolian-Skinner organ into a theater organ.
“He is a remarkable musician and he’s going to do a wonderful job of transforming without damaging the instrument,” Baughman said. “I think the audience will be absolutely delighted.”
Theatre organs and church organs, although both pipe organs, are very different instruments, more like distant cousins, Double said.
Pipe organs’ origins can be traced back to the third century BC in Greece, while theater organs weren’t developed until the early twentieth century and were used to accompany silent films.
“The biggest difference between the theater organ and the church organ is that the theater organ is orchestral in nature,” Double said. “My right hand is like a singer singing a melody and my left hand and foot are like the orchestra behind the singer. So, the approach is completely different in terms of how the instruments play.”
Additionally, because the theater organ is orchestral in nature, many have been outfitted to function as additional instruments all controlled from the same organ console or keyboard.
“They were able to incorporate a real glockenspiel, a real xylophone, a real marimba, real chimes, in a few instances, a real piano and make them play through the organ keyboards,” Double said. “So, the theater organ took on an entirely different role and an entirely different manner in which an organist could make music as opposed to the church organ.”
For his performance Saturday night, Double will have to adjust his memorized musical arrangements to suit the church’s unique, 5,000 pipe organ.
“The Johns Creek Aeolian-Skinner has this incredible history, this incredible moment in time because of 9/11 and then this incredible rebirth,” Double said. “It’s a very, very important instrument.”
Before taking its place at Johns Creek United Methodist Church in 2016, the Aeolian-Skinner organ, named after its manufacturer, was sitting in a storage facility from late 2001 to 2012.
Built in 1923, the romantic-period organ had called Trinity Church Wall Street in New York City home for decades. Located just 200 yards from Ground Zero, the organ was damaged by dust and debris in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and was considered out of commission.
For 11 years it sat virtually untouched until Johns Creek UMC decided to restore the instrument and bring it down south.
Using donations raised by church members’ families and a grant from the Johns Creek Arts Foundation, the church raised the requisite $1.2 million to restore the instrument.
For the repairs, the church enlisted the help of Casavant Frères, a Canadian pipe organ manufacturer established in 1879.
Restoration took 22 months to complete with artisans onsite working to install and tune the massive instrument.
“Casavant might very well have turned the Skinner into a Casavant organ during the rebuilding process, but they did not do that to their unending credit,” Double said. “They realized what they had, how special it was and I’m sure they took their cue from church leadership. ‘We don’t want to Baroque-up this organ, that’s not what it was, that’s not what made it special.’ And so, it was restored properly.”
Before taking the stage Saturday night, Double will have spent 13 hours rehearsing on the Johns Creek organ.
“I’ve had quite a few practice sessions because it’s not that it’s foreign, but it’s different,” Double said. “When I’m playing these arrangements, I have a geography mapped out of my hands and feet on the keyboard… The geography is totally different when I sit down to the classical instrument to try and make it work like a theater organ.”
While Double has played on organs around the globe, performing on Johns Creek’s organ is a uniquely special experience for him.
“It’s just thrilling to play; it’s thrilling to play…. It’s a brilliant, brilliant organ,” Double said. “Anything that an artist wants to create musically is right there at his or her fingertips and there is magic in that pipe work.”
He said the organ can do almost anything with any genre.
“And so, even though I’m force-feeding some pop, some theater-organ music into a classical instrument, the instrument can pull it off,” he said. “It’s fantastic. It makes it a challenge, but it’s also great fun to play.”
For more information on the Dec. 18 concerts or to purchase tickets, visit johnscreeksymphony.org or call 678-748-5802.
