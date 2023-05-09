Johns Creek students win Secretary of State competition

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Student Leadership Johns Creek announced its students won the annual Secretary of State Ambassadors State Championship competition for the fifth year April 28.
The competition recognizes students in the 10th-12th grades for promoting civic engagement, voter registration and volunteering. The win marks Student Leadership Johns Creek’s fifth overall win and third consecutive victory.
“Being a Secretary of State Ambassador isn’t just an honorable position,” student ambassador Tiffany Obasohan said. “It’s a challenging but rewarding opportunity to represent your peers, school, family and state while actively serving your community.”
Competitors from the Fulton County Schools Innovation Academy and Northview, Chattahoochee and Johns Creek high schools hosted candidate debates for the state House of Representatives and Senate and the Fulton County Commission District 1 seat.
Ambassadors Alisha Kohli, Aria Smith, Brady Carnesale, Varsha Nirmal, Nicholas Stone, Shruthi Balachander, Lakshana Ramanan, Neha Gurram and Obasohan were named the winners of the competition.
This school year Student Leadership Johns Creek members hosted a Same Storm, Different Boats COVID-19 community exhibit that was funded by a Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Sources grant, as well as engaging in voter registration drives and city activities.
“These outstanding participants work beyond their classwork and responsibilities in Student Leadership Johns Creek and are extraordinary role models to other students in Johns Creek and beyond,” Student Leadership Johns Creek Executive Director Irene Sanders said.
Students on the team will be recognized by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger at a luncheon at Georgia Tech May 18.
Student Leadership also includes students from Mt. Pisgah School, Providence Christian Academy and Centennial High School. Applications for the next class open Dec. 1, and those interested can contact Sanders at sanders@leadershipjohnscreek.com for more information.
— Shelby Israel