Johns Creek students launch community beautification effort

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — In the time between arriving at Regal Cinemas and seeing the latest Spider Man movie, Johns Creek High School junior Aashwin Sharma had an idea.
Scanning the parking lot, he and his friend Carter Dessommes saw trash lying around and decided to collect it in the hour before showtime.
“And the more you look around, the more trash you see,” Sharma said. “Then we started noticing every time we’d hang out, we’d be like, ‘Oh this would be a good place to pick up trash,’ so that’s kind of how the idea started.”
From there, Sharma and Dessommes teamed up with another friend, Rohan Gonsalves, and the JCHS Environmental Club.
“We decided to come together with them and make a really big project out of it,” Sharma said. “That way, we could really make some changes in the community.”
The group is launching a nonprofit for the cause called “GreenUp.” The organization’s mission is to pick up 100,000 pieces of trash in and around Johns Creek.
So far, the group has collected roughly 5,000 pieces of trash, and the movement is growing. Groups at Alpharetta’s Innovation Academy and Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross have already expressed an interest in joining the nonprofit, Sharma said.
And collecting trash is easier than many would imagine, Sharma said.
“When you find places with a lot of trash, it moves fast,” Sharma said. “And when you’re doing it with friends, it’s not really hard to do and it’s honestly kind of fun.”
While the organization is still in its early stages, GreenUp and the boys behind it, have already found creative ways to fundraise.
On one of their regular trips to Park Avenue Thrift in Duluth, they decided to repurpose all their purchases that day. They used a screen-printer to turn the thrifted clothes into a branding opportunity.
“We printed our logo on a bunch of T-shirts and created a story behind each shirt,” Sharma said. After they’re finished building their website and Instagram pages, they plan to sell the clothes online.
“We were going to start a GoFundMe, but we’ve all kind of done that before, so we decided to start something new,” Sharma said.
Right now, solidifying the nonprofit is just a matter of getting the paperwork confirmed with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, Sharma said.
Despite his age, Sharma already had experience creating a nonprofit from scratch. During his freshman and sophomore years, Sharma served as vice president of a nonprofit called “Inspiring Together.” This experience, Sharma said, paved the way for “GreenUp.”
While “GreenUp” has a ways to go before reaching its 100,000 pieces-of-trash milestone, Sharma and his friends are already thinking about the bigger picture. They have hopes of expanding their trash-collector network nationally, maybe even internationally, Sharma said.
