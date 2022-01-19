Johns Creek students launch community beautification effort

From left, Rohan Gonsalves, Aashwin Sharma and Carter Dessommes lead a trash-collection day for their organization, "GreenUp" outside Johns Creek High School Jan. 15. The Saturday clean-up resulted in 2,600 pieces of collected trash taking the nonprofit's total to 5,000 pieces of trash. Sharma said the organization is aiming to collect 100,000 pieces of trash from in and around Johns Creek.