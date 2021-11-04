Opening the Floodgates of Knowledge: Johns Creek's All Things Stormwater Guide

So, you’ve heard about stormwater and know it’s an issue in the area, but you haven’t been keeping up with local government and now you want to brush up on your stormwater knowledge.

Or you received a bill from Fulton County and now you want to know what it’s for. Look no further.

What is stormwater and why is it an issue?

Stormwater and flooding occur when rain doesn’t have enough permeable surface to drain into and you’re left with runoff looking for the path of least resistance.

The water floods roadways and yards endangering drivers, damaging infrastructure and negatively impacting property values.

When it comes to stormwater, the biggest factor is percentage of impermeable surfaces. These include roofs, roadways, sidewalks, basically any surface that creates runoff.

Stormwater can also harm local watershed by picking up pollutants on the long journey to waterways. This affects local wildlife and quality of drinking water.

The watershed impacts are measured on a scale ranging from: sensitive, impacted, non-supporting and urban drainage. Johns Creek is currently toeing the line between impacted and non-supporting with 24.8% of the city covered in impervious surfaces.

Stormwater has increased stress on roadways and sewage systems, requiring more frequent and expensive repairs. In neighborhoods like Medlock Bridge, stormwater has flooded backyards, streams and retention ponds increasing burden on the homeowners association and lowering property values.

In Johns Creek there are roughly 150 miles of storm pipes many of which are somewhere between 30 and 40 years old. The pipes are made of corrugated metal which has deteriorated over the years.

When these systems fail, they can lead to roadway collapse, sinkholes and more.

Why did I receive a bill?

On June 21 the City Council voted to enact a stormwater utility ordinance which will charge residents fees to help quell the rising tide of stormwater.

What is the utility ordinance?

The utility ordinance collects fees from residents based on the amount of impervious surfaces on their property and thus attempts to equitably charge individuals based on the quantity of stormwater they create. When deciding fee amounts, the city also considers the amount of pervious surface including grassy areas you might find in someone’s front yard.

Utility ordinances have been enacted throughout the country as a means of addressing stormwater issues, Johns Creek Stormwater Utility Manager Cory Rayburn said.

How will the fees be used for stormwater?

The funds generated by the ordinance will be used for the operation and management of the city’s stormwater management program.

One way the city will tackle the stormwater issue is by repairing damage to existing infrastructure like drains, pipes and catch basins.

In 2019, the city performed a six-month conditions assessment which looked at all of the city’s stormwater infrastructure and determined where the pain points are. Based on their findings, the city has established a priority list for making repairs and implementing improvements to existing infrastructure.

The city has already begun this process. Right now, this includes pipe cleaning to remove sediment from pipes and pipe lining. Pipe lining is a process by which damaged pipes get a new interior wall which makes them function more effectively.

Beginning next year, the city will undertake larger repairs which could include digging up roadways to access major pipelines and replacing rusted or damaged pipe.

How will the ordinance fees be billed/collected?

Per an Intragovernmental Agreement passed by the City Council on July 26, stormwater fees will be collected by Fulton County on behalf of the city.

Fulton County is collecting the fees because the City of Johns Creek does not currently possess the infrastructure needed to collect fees, Director of Public Works Chris Haggard said. All fees and taxes related to the city are facilitated through Fulton County as both a matter of necessity and efficiency.

Based on the agreement with the city, the county will collect 1% of the utility fees to compensate for their collection services. The rest of the money will go directly to the City of Johns Creek’s stormwater utility fund.

Residents should have received an informational document mailed to their homes laying out the utility ordinance and expected fees in July.

Bills will appear as an item on annual property tax bills that are also facilitated and collected by Fulton County. Some residents have received stormwater bills already.

The back side of the bill has answers to stormwater frequently asked questions in addition to information on how to pay.

Payment of bills can be handled through phone call, check or online through the Fulton County website.

Some residents who tried to pay the stormwater utility bill were faced with technical difficulties on the Fulton County site, but Rayburn said those issues have been mostly ironed out and residents should be able to pay online once again.

Resident stormwater utility fees can be decreased by use of the utility’s credit system.

What are credits and how do I get them?

Credits are essentially discounts on your stormwater utility fee. By making stormwater-decreasing adjustments to their property, residents can earn credits to decrease their costs up to 50%.

Most of the nine credits available, however, are aimed at larger bodies like homeowners associations rather than individuals.

There are things residents can do to be awarded credits like the creation of rain barrels or rain gardens, Rayburn said, but overall, the credit system is built on the neighborhood scale.

Some adjustments will need to be verified by an engineer in order to be awarded credits. Detention ponds are a good example of this, Rayburn said. Detention ponds are engineered systems so changes to them need to be backed up by an engineer’s seal of approval.

Organizations like churches or schools can also be awarded credits for implementing stormwater-focused curriculum into their teaching. This can take many forms but could include educating attendees about watershed impacts or taking a field trip to a local stream.

This year, all residents received a 50% credit on their stormwater utility fee which is shown on the bill. The City Council voted to award the one-time universal credit to help residents ease into the new fee.

Will the fee go up?

Unless residents or their homeowners associations make stormwater improvements and apply for credits, the bill next year will be higher. Right now, residents are benefitting from the one-time 50% universal credit adopted by the City Council.

Fees could also increase if the City Council were to make rate changes to the original ordinance.

Why now? How has stormwater been dealt with in the past?

Truthfully, the issue hasn’t really been addressed until recently. After years of kicking the can down the road, the city reached a breaking point and finally acted on the mounting problem due to pressure from individuals and homeowners associations who have bared the brunt of the city’s stormwater issues in the form of backyard flooding, pond overflow and more.

A lot of the city’s issues with stormwater are occurring underground in the pipes. Rayburn said this has created an “out of sight, out of mind” mentality, making it harder for the city to gain traction on implementing stormwater management practices, especially with residents who haven’t come into contact with the issue themselves.

How will the city prevent this from becoming an issue again?

New developments in the city are required to take stormwater mitigation efforts when planning and constructing, attempting to limit stress on existing infrastructure and self-contain new stormwater.

The Community Development Department is ensuring this by requiring hydrology reports and overviewing development plans, Rayburn said.

Existing and future projects run by the city, Haggard said, are planned with the doctor’s motto, first do no harm.

Haggard said all TSPLOST I projects, for example, were designed to net zero impact on stormwater infrastructure.

I have more questions. What do I do?

Email stormwater@appenmedia.com or visit appenmedia.com/stormwater.