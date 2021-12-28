Johns Creek solidifies partnership with community wellness organization

JOHNS CREEK Ga. — Johns Creek has teamed up with local organization Pathways2Life for their One Johns Creek Coalition initiative to improve community mental health and reduce substance abuse and misuse among youth.
City Council members voted unanimously to approve a memorandum of understanding at a Dec. 13 meeting, solidifying the city’s partnership with the organization.
The agreement stipulates that three representatives from the city will be involved with the One Johns Creek Coalition including Communications Director Bob Mullen, a representative from the Johns Creek Police Department and a representative from the City Council.
Pathways2Life is a nonprofit organization founded in 2008 that focuses on community health through working with individuals aged 12-20 years old.
The organization says that individuals in this age range, “are in the most danger of developing high-risk behavioral patterns,” which include substance misuse.
“We do prevention, crisis intervention and support services for students,” Alyse Hensel, Pathways2Life marketing and operations and One Johns Creek Coalition program director said. “We don’t want to just look at the behavior, we want to understand what’s really underneath because most of the time kids are struggling with trauma, performance, pressure or divorce in the family, all kinds of things like that.”
Pathways2Life uses evidence-based curricula and works with schools and community groups to share their messaging with at-risk individuals.
Representatives then meet with referred students and work to identify pressure points, develop coping mechanisms or refer the kids to treatment or long-term counseling if necessary.
In 2020, Pathways2Life spawned the One Johns Creek Coalition, a group of community leaders working to tackle youth and young adult substance abuse and misuse in the community holistically.
“We can go and do a little bit, but we’re not going to make a big impact unless we lift the whole community,” Hensel said.
The One Johns Creek Coalition is funded in part by Georgia Drug-free Community Coalition grants. Hensel also secured funding for the organization in the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act grant which required evidence that the community has a higher rate of use for methamphetamines and/or opioids than the national average, Hensel said.
Using data collected by the Georgia Student Health Survey — a self-reporting survey taken by Georgia middle and high school students each year — One Johns Creek identified an increase in substance use in all categories except for tobacco. The survey asked students their usage rate of alcohol, tobacco, marijuana and prescription drugs over a 30-day period prior to taking the survey.
“When I started doing the research, the methamphetamine use in Johns Creek was almost five times higher than the national average,” Hensel said.
Hensel said she thinks it’s likely the survey is an underestimate.
“We think it’s highly underreported because we think kids are afraid to be honest on that because it’s a survey given by the State of Georgia on their laptops that are given to them by the school system,” Hensel said. “So, they’re afraid if they’re honest, they’re going to get caught.”
Since the coalition’s inception, the organization has partnered with the city on events like the annual Drug Enforcement Administration Take Back Day.
Each year the City of Johns Creek has participated in the annual Take Back Day, the department has collected more prescription drugs than the year before. This year the JCPD collected 314 pounds of unused or expired prescription drugs.
According to the DEA, the non-medical use of prescription drugs is the second most common form of drug abuse in the nation. Proper disposal ensures prescriptions aren’t used after their expiration date or by a non-prescribed individual which can lead to accidental poisoning, overdose or abuse.
The coalition has also partnered with the JCPD to install a permanent drug disposal drop box at the police department in City Hall, joining North Fulton communities like Alpharetta, Roswell and Sandy Springs that already have permanent drop boxes.
Johns Creek’s drop box is expected to be installed in January.
Hensel said the coalition is also working with the City of Milton to help them secure a permanent drop box of their own.
