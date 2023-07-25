JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The City of Johns Creek has scheduled three public hearings on the proposed 2023 millage rate, and all residents are invited to attend and participate.
The city has tentatively adopted a property tax rate of 3.986 mills, unchanged from last year. Even so, property owners may face higher tax bills because of rising values.
Under Georgia law, maintaining the same millage rate when property values rise is regarded as a tax increase, and the city is required to hold a public hearing to give residents an opportunity to comment.
The proposed mill levy would represent an annual tax increase of about $53 for a homesteaded residence with a fair market value of $525,000. A non-homesteaded property would see an increase of $57.
While set at the same level as last year, the millage rate represents an overall property tax increase of 7.27 percent which means more money for city government. Had the City Council opted to keep property tax revenue the same as last year, the mill levy would have been reduced – or “rolled back” – to 3.716 mills.
All public hearings will be held at Johns Creek City Hall on Lakefield Drive.
The first will be July 25 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. The second is set for Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. in the Ocee Conference Room. The third and final public hearing will be held during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting at 7 p.m. on Aug. 8.
The council will then vote on a final mill levy.
Each year, the Board of Tax Assessors is required to review the assessed value of taxable property in the county. When the trends of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the Board of Tax Assessors is required by law to re-determine its value and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment.
Residents are invited to email comments to public.comment@johnscreekga.gov. For additional information on the proposed 2023 millage rate please visit the city website at www.johnscreekga.gov.