Johns Creek seeks grant funding for transportation projects

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The City of Johns Creek is looking to the Atlanta Regional Commission for grant funding to aid city-wide transportation projects.
At a Dec. 13 City Council meeting, members voted unanimously to support applications for grant funding through the ARC’s Transportation Improvement Program.
The ARC initiative reallocates federal funding to regional transportation projects that fulfill the long-term vision for the “20-county region,” the program’s website said.
Only fully funded projects can apply for TIP grants.
Johns Creek submitted several projects in their grant application, all fully funded through the second iteration of the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, Public Works Director Chris Haggard said.
If the city is awarded the grant funds, TSPLOST II dollars could be stretched further, Haggard’s Dec. 13 memo to the City Council stated.
Before selecting which projects to submit, city staff looked to the city’s TSPLOST II project list as well as those included in the North Fulton Comprehensive Transportation Plan.
The NFCTP is a coordinated plan developed in partnership with Alpharetta, Mountain Park, Milton, Roswell and Sandy Springs and was approved by the Johns Creek City Council in April 2018.
“That plan is basically a 20-year horizon of projects,” Haggard said. “So that’s the plan that we used to help find these projects as well as the TSPLOST list.”
The largest project submitted by the city to the ARC is operational improvements for Abbotts Bridge Road between Parsons Road and Medlock Bridge Road.
“We’ve been in engineering and right of way acquisition [phases] for the last number of years… and we’ve been trying to get the construction funding secured to build the project,” Haggard said. “And so, this grant is going to give us an opportunity to get some of those funds.”
Also included in the city’s application are proposed trails along Barnwell and Medlock Bridge roads, bridge replacements along Old Alabama Road and a partnership project with the City of Roswell for improvements to Nesbit Ferry Road.
The city also submitted plans for a trail connection project located within the Town Center Vision and Plan which was approved by the City Council Oct. 25.
If the city’s application for funding is approved, project costs would be split 80-20 with the Atlanta Regional Commission allocating 80%. The remaining 20% would be covered by Johns Creek’s portion of TSPLOST II funds, Haggard said.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a federal infrastructure bill signed by President Biden Nov. 15, will deliver about $10 billion in funding to Georgia for infrastructure improvement.
Haggard said he expects the ARC will see this increase in funds and may fulfill more grant applications — like the one submitted by Johns Creek — as a result.
