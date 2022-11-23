Johns Creek schedules Holly Jolly Block Party

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek will kick off the holiday season with a Holly Jolly Block Party, the first event of its kind in the city.
The block party will take place Dec. 3 at Johns Creek City Hall from 4-8 p.m. and will feature a host of activities for the community.
That Saturday, there will be a lighting of a new 40-foot Christmas tree, a holiday market and displays, Santa Claus, an Elf Zone filled with games and activities, The Glow Band concert and other musical performances, food trucks, live llamas and college football on televisions, to air the SEC championship game.
The Holly Jolly Block Party will provide a unifying space where everyone in the community can celebrate the holidays, unlike years past when holiday events were spread across the city — something Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry is excited about.
“It's going to bring everyone to a central focal point,” Bradberry said. “Everyone will be together for longer, and hopefully be able to enjoy it as a family more easily.”