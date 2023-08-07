Johns Creek schedules final hearings on proposed 2023 property tax rate

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek officials conducted the first of three public hearings July 25 to set property tax rates for 2023.
The city’s proposed levy of 3.986 mills would be the same as last year. Even so, property owners may face higher tax bills because of rising values.
The second and third public hearings are set for Aug. 8 at City Hall on Lakeview Drive. There will be a morning session at 11 a.m., then the final hearing during the regular City Council meeting at 7 p.m. At the close, the council will take a formal vote on the levy.
Under Georgia law, maintaining the same millage rate when property values rise is regarded as a tax increase, and the city is required to hold a public hearing to give residents an opportunity to comment.
Had the City Council opted to keep property tax revenue the same as last year, the mill levy would have been reduced – or “rolled back” – to 3.646 mills.
Each year, the Board of Tax Assessors is required to review the assessed value of taxable property in the county. When the trends of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the Board of Tax Assessors is required by law to re-determine – or reassess – its value.