Johns Creek Rotary Club makes donations to local arts associations

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Rotary Club of Johns Creek North Fulton made donations to support two local nonprofits and the city’s arts community.
During a May 19 luncheon at the Atlanta Athletic Club, the Rotary Club presented $2,000 donations to the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra and the Johns Creek Arts Center. The gifts fulfilled the organization’s goal of supporting the community and local nonprofits. The donations were given to go toward the nonprofits’ efforts to better the community.
Most often, money generated for Rotary drives is raised through club-hosted events, but due to the global pandemic, most of these funds were donated by Rotary Club members themselves.
Rotary President Kathryn Albright thanked the nonprofits for all the work they do to better the community and arts in Johns Creek.
“It’s just such a treasure to have you,” she said. “Thank you so much for your contributions to the community.”
Both nonprofits expressed their gratitude, especially after the effects of the COVID pandemic on their organizations.
“Thank you to all of you for your support,” Linda Brill, executive director of the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra said. “2020 and 2021 have been extremely challenging for the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra, as it has been for all of us really. COVID-19 provided many challenges to the JCSO requiring us to think and plan and plan again.”
She said the orchestra lost an estimated $91,000 in ticket sales and associated revenue. However, they still felt the support of the community through their streamed performances. These performances had over 12,000 viewers from all over Atlanta, the U.S. and Mexico.
“We felt the love of the community as they came together in support of the Johns Creek Symphony like never before,” Brill said.
Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra’s Maestro J. Wayne Baughman recalled that a previous donation from the Rotary Club enabled the orchestra to host a Meet the Orchestra Program and provide 27 ukuleles to Medlock Bridge Elementary School. He also teased that this upcoming season for the orchestra will include “some scary stuff, a historic instrument and a soprano with a voice like an angel.”
Stephanie Donaldson, executive director of the Johns Creek Art Center, also expressed her gratitude for the donation.
“We have always been a foundation that wants to give back to the community,” she said.
Althea Foster, program director for the arts center, said the donation is essential for them to reach this goal of helping the community.
“We want to have an outreach program that reaches out to all segments of our diverse community,” she said. “This generous gift allows us to do that.”
The Art Center hosted five drive up events to celebrate the cultures and holidays of those who make up the diverse community of Johns Creek, including Diwali, Lunar New Year and MLK Day. Foster said the funds will help them host five more of these events.
This year, the Rotary Club of Johns Creek North Fulton provided service time with North Fulton Community Charities and their winter coat drive, food drive and pantry. They also worked with Keep North Fulton Beautiful by serving in the Adopt-A-Road program and regularly cleaned 1.5 miles along Old Alabama Road.
