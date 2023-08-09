Johns Creek residents seek tax rollback

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — In the first public hearing for the property tax millage rate, Johns Creek highlighted that its current rate — one it plans to keep — is the lowest in Fulton County. But residents went before the council July 25 with criticisms, saying this is an apples-to-oranges comparison.
The city has tentatively adopted a property tax rate of 3.986 mills, unchanged from last year. Even so, property owners may face higher tax bills because of rising values. According to the preliminary tax digest from Fulton County, the value of Johns Creek property has increased by more than 10 percent.
Property taxes account for about 30 percent of the city’s General Fund revenue base, funding public safety, city administration, capital projects and enhancements as well other strategic priorities the City Council identifies.
The Johns Creek fiscal year 2023 budget anticipated $20.2 million in property tax revenue. Based on the property value increase, the current millage rate would generate $2.7 million more than anticipated. If a rollback rate of 3.646 mills is adopted, the city would generate $0.7 million more.
All three residents who spoke at the public hearing asked for the rollback rate.
Royce Reinecke, a former City Council candidate, said the city should compare itself to other cities in terms of the millage rate because every city has a different level of exemptions.
“In other cities, where the millage rate is higher, they have very much higher exemptions,” Reinecke said. “So, you have to look at the total burden, not just the millage rate burden. So, don’t get deluded into thinking that somehow our millage rate is uniquely low because it isn’t. We have very few exemptions in Johns Creek.”
He also said the cap on property increase does not pertain to all property owners. The Georgia General Assembly passed legislation in 2016 allowing Fulton County to cap property value increases at 3 percent or the Consumer Price Index, whichever is lower.
The cap does not protect business owners, Reinecke said. Property owners must have a homestead exemption for the cap to take effect.
Another resident, Gibb Green, said he has lived in Johns Creek for less than four years and his mortgage payment has gone up almost $400, in part due to the city’s millage rate. He also said he has been “battling” to secure the homestead exemption.
“Folks like me live on a fixed income,” Green said. “I’d just really like you to consider the effect [the millage rate] has on the homeowners.”
Resident Azure Duan also asked the council to consider those with a fixed income.
“If we increase the millage [rate], it might not affect the high-income families, the affluent families that are in Johns Creek that much …” Duan said. “This will affect more the people who rely on fixed income ... nurses, police officers and also retired people that may have limited income.”
The second public hearing will be Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. in the Ocee Conference Room at City Hall. The third and final public hearing will be held during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting at 7 p.m. on Aug. 8.