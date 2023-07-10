Johns Creek residents campaign to save historic water oak

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek Historical Society is mounting a campaign to save a 69-foot water oak that stands in the way of a planned Shake Shack near the Publix on State Bridge Road.
The tree, with a spread of 100 feet and a trunk 48 inches in diameter, has withstood the test of time dating back more than a century, but it now faces the axe as part of the proposed building project.
“In a city with very little remaining that physically ties to its history, the tree is a treasure,” writes Joan Compton, president of the Johns Creek Historical Society.
Compton created a document detailing the water oak, aka the Publix tree. In it, she advocates the denial of site plans for a 3,500-square-foot Shake Shack, which call for its removal. The project would subdivide a .72-acre out-parcel from an 8.65-acre property, which Compton says means there are other options.
The Publix tree is one of 17 heritage trees Compton has listed in an Excel spreadsheet, a project started during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the oldest tree in Johns Creek, near the Regal Cinema, dates to the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
Each tree tells the history of different parts of the city, she said. Macedonia Cemetery, where locally enslaved people and their descendants are buried, sits just up the road from the Publix tree. The land was once part of the Cherokee plantation.
“Over its long lifetime, the tree would have seen the horse-drawn traffic of traders, travelers, and local farmers on their way to and from the Warsaw and Medlock ferries …” Compton writes.
The tree “evaded the axe and plow,” she writes, and for decades it grew, despite rapid development.
“Saved once as a heritage tree when the Publix shopping center was built, it’s in jeopardy again.”
Shake Shack plans, approved by city staff, were expected to go before the Johns Creek Planning Commission July 10. A final vote of approval is scheduled for a later City Council meeting.
According to the city staff report, the zoning applicant initially considered incorporating the tree, but the existing topography presented a challenge. The tree sits on a 5,400-square-foot raised bed, 4 to 5 feet taller than the surrounding parking lot. Traffic flow was listed as another issue.
To abide by the city’s Tree Preservation Administrative Guidelines, staff placed conditions on the application. For specimen trees — defined by their high value in type, size or age — their removal must be replaced with a greater density in vegetation.
The applicant must also plant a 12-inch caliper hardwood by the proposed restaurant’s patio. Community Development Director Ben Song said the developer’s Land Disturbance Permit would include more detail to ensure the replacement tree’s survival.
While not a requirement, Song said the applicant was also asked to seek an independent arborist to evaluate the tree. The arborist’s report was expected to be filed July 7.
Before the application was accepted, Song asked if the tree could be transplanted, but for a tree that size, the risk could be too great. Lynn Pennington, president of Johns Creek Beautification, assumes the Publix tree would not survive a transplant.
“Based on the root structure, the size of that tree – where could it go? Where could you transport it?” Pennington asked. “It's wider than a double-lane highway.”
Compton sent her document to Johns Creek officials and others in the area, including Johns Creek Beautification, a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the city’s natural beauty.
“Most everything, when it comes to development, is taken down,” Pennington said.
She envisioned an alternative, one that has people gathering for picnics under the tree. Pennington hopes the Publix tree could motivate various groups to inventory all the city’s heritage trees and provide signage.
“Everybody respects trees and loves trees,” she said.