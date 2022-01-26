Johns Creek resident launches petition for lights at Newtown Park

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — This summer the City of Johns Creek is funding a new Recreation and Parks Strategic Plan which would establish priorities for the parks system city-wide.
A portion of that process includes hearing from residents about their hopes and expectations for local park functions.
Two-year Johns Creek resident Thomas Holtslander, however, is making his voice heard ahead of planned public hearings and surveys.
On Jan. 13, Holtslander launched a petition requesting installation of lights at Newtown Park courts and fields. As of press time, the petition has garnered nearly 400 signatures.
“Newtown Park is one of my favorite parks to go and hang out, play pickleball and tennis with friends,” Holtslander said. “With daylight savings changes in the winter it’s especially hard to go and make use of the park when it gets dark at night.”
Most of his friends work traditional 8-to-5 jobs, Holtslander said, so they are limited on when they can use the facilities.
“So, in the winter, we have to go make use of other parks like Webb Bridge Park or Wills Park which puts additional strain on those resources when Newtown Park is our closest and preferred park,” Holtslander said.
Frustrated by the need to commute to neighboring Alpharetta for a usable nighttime park, Holtslander, his wife and several friends decided to raise the issue by starting a petition.
The petition has been circulated through several local recreation-focused Facebook groups, Holtslander said, but he’s hopeful more residents will hop on board.
The City of Johns Creek declined to discuss the subject but provided the Herald with a statement.
“As part of [the existing strategic plan] the current approach of the city is not to add lights to our existing parks,” the statement reads. “As the lights are presently unbudgeted and not identified as a priority in any adopted plans, it would be inappropriate for staff to move forward (outside of the parks plan update) without further discussion by the full council.”
It continues to stipulate that unless a council member brings up the topic for discussion at a City Council work session, staff will not take steps on the proposal.
Before starting the petition, Holtslander emailed the Recreation and Parks Department inquiring about potential plans for light installation. He was told no such plans exist, but that this is the appropriate time to raise the issue before the new strategic plan is finalized.
In the same message to Holtslander, Parks Manager Robbie Newton also said that “adjacent neighborhoods have been opposed to adding lights to the sports fields at Newtown Park.”
Holtslander also reached out to City Councilman Bob Erramilli, who told the Herald that he and Councilwoman Stacy Skinner plan to bring the issue to the rest of the council.
Lighting expenses for the new Cauley Creek Park were the subject of a council work session Oct. 11. Before approving funds to begin construction on that phase of the park, Assistant City Manager Kimberly Greer told council members that adding lighting retroactively to a park is impractical.
“From an administrative standpoint, can you add lighting for your courts and your fields at a later date? Yes, but from my professional experience, adding lighting to a park when a park is open is almost impossible,” Greer said.
Holtslander remains positive, as do the comments on his petition.
“It’s really reassuring and great that people are chiming in, adding their two cents that they would like lights as well,” Holtslander said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.