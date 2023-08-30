Johns Creek resident inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

DETROIT — Johns Creek resident and former Harlem Globetrotter Tyrone Brown has been inducted into the American Basketball Hall of Fame.
Brown was honored alongside 25 other basketball legends including, ESPN Basketball Analyst Dick Vitale, Detroit Pistons legends Earl Lloyd, Isiah Thomas, Earl Cureton, Terry Mills and John Long at a ceremony held for the American Basketball Hall of Fame 2022 and 2023 classes in Detroit, Mich., June 25.
“I am deeply grateful to LaMont Robinson, CEO-Founder of the American Basketball Hall of Fame and the Harlem Globetrotters organization for the opportunity to stand alongside so many legends who love basketball,” Brown said.
Brown, a native of Savannah, is recognized as one of the greats in Harlem Globetrotters history with a social impact that extended well beyond the bounds of the court, officials said.
The former Globetrotter currently serves as a literacy and character educational speaker at school districts, corporations and nonprofits across the United States and Canada. He also founded the Ambassadors of Responsibility Foundation to enable former teammates to better serve elementary and middle school students across the country.
“I am honored, thankful and humbled by this recognition and dedicate it to the children I’ve entertained and talked to at schools across the country about the importance of reading, goal setting and hard work,” he said.