Johns Creek rallies around cat rescue program

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Up a gravel drive just off Medlock Bridge Road is a cat rescue, currently with 40 feline tenants.

The entire endeavor is run by local cat lover Sara Smith with the help of a few volunteers.

Smith has been caring for animals her entire life, but in 2018, she made her passion official by starting her own nonprofit shelter “By The Light Of The Moon,” named after her late pet, Moonriver.

At first, Smith said she was mainly focused on helping black cats, but then she expanded because she couldn’t say no to caring for any felines who came to her door.

“The cats just appeared,” Smith said. “Then I started having moms, feral moms with kittens and it just kept growing because I couldn't leave the babies outside, and if they’re sick or injured, I’d bring them here even if they’re feral.”

Of the 40 cats sharing Smith’s residence, she calls 17 her own. Of the remaining animals, several are feral while others are waiting to be adopted, including a new litter of five 2-week old kittens.

“The ones that are adoptable, I’m always looking for homes,” Smith said. “Basically, it’s turned into being kind of like a sanctuary… They get homemade meals every day and if they’re sick, I rehabilitate them.”

Caring for her cats has become a full-time job for Smith, who also works as a local pet-sitter.

Mid-March, the caretaking was becoming too much, Smith said. She had too many cats to take care of on her own, so she made a post on the social media site Nextdoor asking for volunteers and donations.

The response was “overwhelming.”

“I was like, ‘let’s just see if I can get a few donations,’ and it just went crazy,” Smith said. “There were a lot of people who wanted to come volunteer… It was really great that all the people came out and a lot came out to see the cats. One got adopted.”

With the extra hands, caring for the animals has gotten easier, Smith said, but she is still always looking for help, donations or for people to adopt.

“I’ll take all the help I can get,” Smith said.

For more information on By the Light of the Moon, visit the rescue’s Facebook page.