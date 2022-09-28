Johns Creek puts Scooter's Coffee plans on hold... for now

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Plans for a Scooter’s Coffee location near Johns Creek’s busiest intersection have been put on hold for now.
At the Sept. 26 City Council meeting, a host of people associated with the project spread across three rows to await a decision on their request to change zoning conditions that would allow a 664-square-foot Scooter’s Coffee location.
The building would stand as an outparcel in an existing shopping center on the intersection of Medlock Bridge Road and State Bridge Road. The area is currently used for parking.
The application, which requests a variance in the existing C-1 (Community Business District) Conditional zoning plan, would reduce the required parking from 591 to 566 spaces.
The site plan would be integrated into the master parcel plan, said Julie Sellers, attorney for the applicants.
After back-and-forth between Sellers, city staff and council members, the council voted to defer the item to the Jan. 23 Council meeting next year.
If the City Council had voted to deny the application, the waiting period for re-application would have been a year, Councilmember Erin Elwood said.
The item had been previously denied in a 4-1 vote at the Sept. 6 Johns Creek Planning Commission meeting, following city staff recommendations.
At that commission meeting, Johns Creek resident Nora Dowd spoke in opposition to the project. Dowd, a regular patron of the nearby Publix, voiced concerns about adding traffic to the already congested area.
“It’s honestly kind of a free-for-all in that parking lot,” Dowd said.
The Scooter’s Coffee applicants, Gerald Williams and business partner Amber Martin-Ross, returned for the public hearing at the Johns Creek City Council Sept. 26 meeting.
In addition to their attorney, Nathan Lester, senior director of drive-thru innovation at Scooter’s Coffee, and the property owner, Michael Samshick, were present to speak on behalf of the proposal.
Williams spoke before the City Council about his connection to the Johns Creek community and the pair’s intent as small business owners in the area.
“My wife told me not to choke when I get up here,” Williams said.
By nature, he and Martin-Ross are entrepreneurs, Williams said, so they began vetting franchises, whose core value aligned with theirs. Those values are integrity, love, humility and courage, he said.
They landed on Scooter’s Coffee. The franchise, which uses drive-thru kiosks, only recently made its footprint in Georgia. In 2015, a location opened in Roswell and has since spread to Marietta.
The proposed 664-square-foot site has no indoor space and would serve drive-thru and walk-up only.
Yang Chen, Johns Creek deputy director of Community Development, reiterated issues with the proposal, again recommending denial of the application. Chen stated several features of the outparcel that fail to meet requirements, which includes open space and frontage space for public roads.
Chen also stated concerns regarding the project’s drive-thru, which would be adjacent to the existing Arby’s drive-thru. The flow of traffic would be hampered, causing unsafe travel conditions for both drivers and pedestrians, she said.
Sellers argued against city staff’s evaluation and cited its size as having low impact on any future redevelopment. She also said the plan would add green space and reduce impervious surface as well as improve pedestrian connectivity.
While city staff believes the proposal fails to satisfy requirements regarding the detention pond and frontage requirements, Sellers argued that it does.
“I don’t think the facts lie here,” Sellers said.
Councilman Bob Erramilli noted that the nearby intersection had the largest number of accidents in the past year, and he raised concerns about the potential for more traffic. He said Johns Creek is currently conducting a traffic study on the area.
The intersection will also be a subject of an intensive analysis, Councilwoman Erin Elwood said. The study, to launch in October, focuses on post-COVID revitalization, she said.
Elwood said the timeline for the study is undetermined.
“I think that’s all weighing on all of our minds,” she said.
Councilwoman Stacy Skinner said she received several emails that same day from residents concerned about the project.
“It’s got to fit within the vision of the [comprehensive land use] plan,” Skinner said.
Skinner said she visited the location over the weekend and observed how the coffee shop would be a tight fit.
Over the course of the next few months, applicants will convene with engineers and city staff to reconfigure traffic flow.
“Everybody knows Johns Creek is open for business,” Erramilli said.