Johns Creek pulls out the stops for Cauley Creek Park opening

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — After years of planning and construction, Johns Creek hosted a party for Cauley Creek Park’s grand opening July 22.

Largely funded by the city’s 2016 parks bond, Cauley Creek Park has doubled the city’s park space with its 203 acres. A soft opening was held in June, an early welcome to residents to use some of the park’s amenities.

Located on Bell Road in the eastern half of the city, Cauley Creek Park features lighted sports courts, lighted grass and synthetic fields, a pedestrian bridge and river overlooks. It also has a rubberized 5K trail, which the city says is the first in the state of Georgia and one of the first in the country.

The park is adjacent to the Rogers Bridge connection over the Chattahoochee River to Duluth. The pathway’s ribbon-cutting, in partnership with the City of Duluth, was held July 10.

At the Saturday event, around 4,000 visitors had their fun with carnival rides and games, train tours, food trucks, live music and one very tall cowboy on stilts. It was the last day in “Cauley Creek Week,” a days-long celebration that brought visitors to the park for court and field demonstrations.

To take on the big addition, the city recently created a stand-alone Recreation and Parks Department. The department’s new director and former Johns Creek city engineer Erica Madsen welcomed the crowd under a shelter, which blocked out the hot sun, and introduced the mayor.

“This is a, I think, a watershed moment,” Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry said. “I was talking to someone earlier — they said they will always remember this day because it's such a big milestone for our community.”

Standing next to the athletic fields, he asked everyone to take a 360-degree view.

“Just know you’re only looking at half of it,” Bradberry said. “... The thing that is so remarkable about this is that this is a generational investment.”

Several notable guests were listening in, including current and former Johns Creek councilmembers, former Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker, former Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann, State Sen. Josh McLaurin, U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath and others.

McBath, who represents Georgia’s 7th Congressional District, stepped to the podium to voice her excitement for the city. Her district includes Johns Creek and most of Gwinnett County to the east.

“Our district is amazing,” McBath said. “It is one of the most diverse districts in the state of Georgia, one of the most diverse districts in this nation. There's a lot of good, wonderful things that are happening here … Together, let's celebrate the newest reason why our community is one of the best places in Georgia to live, to work and to play, and definitely, to raise a family.”