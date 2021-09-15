JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — On Aug. 27 the Johns Creek Public Safety Foundation awarded six students college scholarships totaling $15,000.
The students — who were chosen among the children of Johns Creek police officers and firefighters — each received $2,500. Applications for the funds included personal essays about the impact of their parent’s career in public safety.
Scholarships were awarded to Bailey Clifton, attending the University of Georgia; Harrison Hood, tentatively attending Wingate University next year; Julie Johansen, attending Kennesaw State University; Kara Kalish, attending Georgia College & State University; Mary Meberg, attending Florida State University; and Cole Tyson, attending Kennesaw State University.
The scholarships were funded through a grant from Superior Essex, a company based in Sandy Springs.
