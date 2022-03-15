Johns Creek proposes to manage 2022 tourism projects

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — City staff is planning to take over implementation of four tourism projects funded through the Convention and Visitors Bureau.
City Council members agreed to the shift in responsibilities at a March 14 work session. A revised agreement featuring an amendment handing over implementation duties to the city for this year will be forwarded to the CVB for its review before coming back before the City Council at a future meeting.
At the Feb. 28 City Council meeting, members approved a list of four tourism projects for the CVB to accomplish before its contractual Sept. 30 deadline.
The projects included a public art project using recovered steel from the former Rogers Bridge, a master plan for city property at Cauley Creek Park, wayfinding signage at city parks and a 60-foot-tall LED- lighted and programmable Christmas tree.
After council members approved the project list, city staff questioned whether the CVB was equipped to manage projects that are part of larger, ongoing city projects.
While the current agreement between the city and its tourism bureau stipulates that execution of the projects is the responsibility of the CVB, council members approved the proposed amendment to the agreement for this year’s slate of projects.
During her presentation to the City Council, Assistant City Manager Kimberly Greer said in discussions with CVB Executive Director Stacy Gross, the organization seemed amenable to the shift in responsibility.
“Given the short window for execution and the collaboration needed [with city staff] for the selected projects to be successful, I believe cooperation is critical,” Greer said. “My intent would be to collaborate and coordinate with the CVB, but from a logistical standpoint… the city staff team is probably better able to handle these implementation logistics.”
At its meeting March 10, however, CVB Chairwoman Lynda Lee Smith stood firm that implementation lies with her group.
During discussion of the item at the work session March 14, several council members stressed a desire for close collaboration with the partner organization and asked that they be kept involved in implementation despite the potential for staff leadership on the projects.
“I do see that because these things are mainly going to be high-touch by city staff that ultimately, the authority probably needs to rest with the city, but I would also encourage there be collaboration and feedback gotten by the CVB wherever practical and appropriate,” Mayor John Bradberry said.