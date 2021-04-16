JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek Police Department is participating again in this year’s Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Drug Take-Back event Saturday, April 24.
All around the country, law enforcement agencies will partner with the DEA to educate the public about prescription drug abuse while also providing a safe and easy manner to dispose of prescription drugs.
According to the DEA, the non-medical use of prescription drugs is the second most common form of drug abuse in the nation. Proper disposal ensures prescriptions aren’t used after their expiration date or by a non-prescribed individual which can lead to accidental poisoning, overdose or abuse.
This year’s event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Kroger parking lot at 10945 State Bridge Road. Participants will simply drive up and drop off prescription drugs, no questions asked.
Johns Creek Police Sgt. Tyler Seymour said each year’s event has brought in more prescription drugs than the last. Based on the trend, he said he expects this year could surpass last year’s roughly 330 pounds of unused drugs.
All over-the-counter and prescription drugs will be accepted for the drop-off. Liquids and syringes will be accepted and disposed of by the Kroger pharmacy.
