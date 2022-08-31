Johns Creek plans to reuse Cauley Creek water plant for makerspace

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek City Council members laid groundwork Aug. 30 for a hands-on learning site in Cauley Creek Park’s old water reclamation plant.

The city broke ground on the park in December, with phase one of construction set for completion next summer. Residents are helping determine development of the roughly 30 remaining acres.

At the January 2022 strategic planning retreat, council members expressed an interest in a full build-out of the park.

The first step for phase two was set in motion July 18 when the council discussed reuse of the houses and land along the river, some 12.5 acres acquired after the conceptual master plan was completed.

The water reclamation plant in the northeast corner of the park has remained an undecided project. The approximately 13,200-square-foot main plant building has been mostly emptied for possible reuse but would require significant renovation. There are also settling tanks and two outbuildings, which would need to be decommissioned before renovation.

Over the past year, council members have discussed a wide range of potential uses of the plant. At the Aug. 30 work session, council members focused on using it as a makerspace, which could include robotics and a STEM playground.

Residents have already expressed a need for a makerspace in preliminary feedback and outreach. Council members are still waiting on a parks plan update.

“Based on the emails we received, there seems to be a high demand for the makerspace and robotics,” Councilwoman Stacy Skinner said.

City staff will continue to engage the community on specific elements regarding reuse.

Johns Creek Assistant City Manager Kimberly Greer, who led discussion on the agenda item, asked for funding to begin looking at options more closely. Greer asked that the potential reuse be wrapped into an upcoming budget amendment.

The City Council agreed to grant $150,000 to the Cauley Creek water plant project, which would go toward conceptual engineering and other consultation efforts.

Council members noted that Roswell and Decatur have makerspaces. Decatur’s is the longest-running makerspace in north Metro Atlanta. But Councilwoman Erin Elwood noted that Decatur’s makerspace is less focused on robotics.

“This is preliminary, but maybe [robotics] is our flag in the ground, and then we go from there,” Elwood said.

While Roswell and Decatur have no makerspaces dedicated to robotics, some council members suggested using those makerspaces as reference points. Elwood said city staff could reach out to the volunteers who helped construct those sites for best practices.

Makerspaces work in different ways, depending on the city. Roswell owns their makerspace building, but a self-sufficient nonprofit operates the space through a usage agreement, Elwood said. Meanwhile, the makerspace in Peachtree Corners is all city-operated, she said.

Council members are looking to private or public partnerships that would provide financial assistance and expertise.

At the work session, council members also examined potential allocation of the anticipated end-of-year surplus of $11 million.

There was an average-based consensus on seven allocations: $1.1 million for property tax stabilization; $2 million for Cauley Creek Park phase two (likely including the makerspace); $2 million for Creekside Park construction; $1 million for GTIB-Loan prepayment; $2 million for Fire Station 63 construction; $1.9 million for land acquisition; and $1 million for Town Center project implementation.

A budget amendment ordinance will be prepared for the City Council’s review and approval at the Sept. 12 meeting.

Following the work session, the City Council unanimously approved a request for additional development to Emory Johns Creek Hospital. New development will cover a million square feet, comprising 380,302 square feet of hospital space and 700,000 square feet of medical office space.

In other action, council members also unanimously approved an ordinance text amendment that would codify the Town Center Vision and Plan, which was adopted in October 2021 and made an amendment to the 2018 Comprehensive Plan in January 2022.

Town Center, the 192-acre area around City Hall, has design principles based on five overarching themes: arts, culture, wellness, sustainability and innovation.

Council members also unanimously agreed to repeal and replace the Stormwater Utility Credit Manual after Assistant City Manager Greer answered several questions regarding the current document and the new 7-page manual in the works.

Greer said the highly technical 26-page manual adopted last year is less accessible to residents, while the new manual is simplified and easier to read.