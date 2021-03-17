JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek is making plans for improvements along one of the most traveled arteries in the city, Medlock Bridge Road.
Although traffic counts vary along the corridor, about 50,000 vehicles travel the road daily. Because the corridor is prone to traffic congestion, especially at the intersections, it was identified as a TSPLOST Tier 1 project with an improvement budget of $10 million.
Five intersections have been identified for improvement, at Abbotts Bridge Road / Ga. 120; at Bell Road; at Skyway Drive; at McGinnis Ferry Road; and at Johns Creek Parkway.
The improvements, which are overall estimated at around $8.6 million, are designed to add capacity to the intersections through restriping or lane additions.
In addition to road improvements, the city also proposed enhancements for pedestrian sidewalks and trails and the addition of bridges and tunnels.
Medlock Bridge Road has sidewalks and/or trails along a significant portion of the 5.4-mile corridor, including the Johns Creek Greenway along the west side between Old Alabama Road and Hospital Parkway. However, the network is incomplete with no sidewalk or trail south of Old Alabama and has segments missing between intersections.
During a January work session, the council expressed an interest in options to improve pedestrian connectivity. The sidewalk projects have been consistently passed over as the city’s general fund dollars have been allocated because they could be eligible for TSPLOST funding.
The city identified five sidewalk projects that were top priority. However, the cost to complete all five exceeded the budget available.
City officials agreed to move forward with engineering for all five intersections and three sidewalks improvements, at East Johns Crossing to McGinnis Ferry Road, at Johns Creek Parkway to East Johns Crossing and at Bell Road to Johns Creek Parkway. While the sidewalk projects were not listed as the highest priority, they fell more within budget constraints with a total estimated cost of $1.5 million.
Councilman Chris Coughlin also pointed out the location of the improvements would benefit residents as the city forms its proposed town center and Linear Park, the trail behind City Hall, which are both located off Medlock Bridge Road.
He said the projects will foster access to Linear Park, the Town Center and for the nearby commercial area.
The council also asked for a conceptual design of a potential pedestrian bridge at the Medlock Bridge Road and State Bridge Road intersection.
Engineering for these projects is expected to take about $1.5 million of the allotted funds.
The TSPOLST staff will return to future work sessions after the engineering of these projects to approve task orders as required.
