Johns Creek parent hosts at-home kindergarten ceremony

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Because Barnwell Elementary School didn’t have an official kindergarten graduation ceremony this year, one parent took it upon herself to host one at her home.
Khadijah Bronson’s son, a twin, had some anxiety about moving onto first grade. So, she wanted to do something to show his accomplishments.
“He's doing very well here, and I just wanted to do something for my kids,” Bronson said.
Her family moved down from Washington, D.C., less than a year ago.
While the event was initially going to be more simple, Bronson sent out invites to her children’s two kindergarten classes. For the event, there was a cookout and pool party. Bronson funded everything herself, denying donations.
About 20 students arrived at Bronson’s home June 3. Wearing their caps and gowns, and on a red carpet, they received their diplomas teachers had signed. Takisha Benning, Barnwell’s principal, announced each student over the phone, followed by a speech.
“One of the kids was like, ‘Can we throw our caps up?’” Bronson said. “At the count of three, everybody threw them up, then we threw the confetti up. They were just so happy.”