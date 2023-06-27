Johns Creek opens door to Cauley Creek Park

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — About 100 people gathered to celebrate the “soft opening” of Cauley Creek Park June 20, welcoming residents to use some of the park’s amenities.
Located on Bell Road, Cauley Creek Park encompasses 203 acres. Three quarters of the near-$26 million project was funded by a bond referendum passed by Johns Creek voters in 2016.
“We have effectively doubled our available green space and parkland in the city,” Mayor John Bradberry said. “It is bigger than Piedmont Park, and it's just the latest investment that we've made towards quality of life, towards making this a city of health and wellness.”
Erica Madsen, soon-to-be Johns Creek parks director, had taken the lead on the project. She described park features open for use, including a 5K rubberized trail and more than 10 lighted sports sites for basketball, futsal, pickleball and sand volleyball. There are also two synthetic and two turf lighted athletic fields, which have a cricket overlay, as well as a pedestrian bridge and river overlooks.
The council recently agreed to have permanent lines sewn into one of the synthetic turf fields for football. Goal posts for football as well as soccer and lacrosse have also been ordered.
In partnership with the City of Duluth, a ribbon-cutting for the opening of the Rogers Bridge Road pedestrian connection will take place July 10 at 11 a.m.
City staff advises residents to use caution in the coming days and weeks as more landscaping projects are completed, with construction equipment still on-site.
Next month, Johns Creek is also hosting a days-long celebration for Cauley Creek Park. Scheduled from July 18 to July 22, Cauley Creek Week will include demonstrations on the field and court areas and culminate into a carnival that Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. The event will have park tours, carnival rides and games, music, food trucks and more.
“You only open a park this big once,” Assistant City Manager Kimberly Greer said.